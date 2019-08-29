 
Pubdate: Thu, 29 Aug 2019
Source: Oklahoman, The (OK)
Copyright: 2019 The Oklahoma Publishing Co.
Contact: http://www.newsok.com/voices/guidelines
Website: http://newsok.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/318
Author: Carmen Forman

MARIJUANA 'UNITY BILL' AND OTHER NEW LAWS TO TAKE EFFECT THURSDAY

The medical marijuana "Unity Bill" that sets up a basic legal
framework for the implementation of State Question 788 will take
effect Thursday.

Nearly three dozen other new laws will also take effect this week.

Here's a look at some of the new laws.

'Unity Bill'

Also known as the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection
Act, House Bill 2612 sets up a framework for regulating Oklahoma's
medical marijuana industry.

The lengthy bill that was a compromise between legislators and those
in the medical marijuana industry sets guidelines for marijuana
testing, tax collections, seed-to-sale product tracking, packaging,
employment and more.

The new law will:

* Set requirements for testing products for contaminants and THC
content.

* Ban employers from penalizing job applicants who are medical
cardholders that test positive for marijuana. The law includes
exceptions for those applying for "safety-sensitive" jobs or those
employees who are found to be under the influence of marijuana while
at work.

* Set a reduced application fee of $20 for disabled veterans.

* Require products to be packaged in child-resistant containers.

* Prevent counties from making laws restricting access to medical
marijuana.

* Change Oklahoma residency requirements as it pertains to
applicants.

* Stipulate state agencies will not be able to "infringe on the
right" to purchase or own a firearm.

* Add packaging and labeling requirements, including listing the
potency, stipulating the product has been testing for contaminants and
banning packaging designs that could appeal to children.

* Create an education facility license for nonprofits to provide
education and training on medical marijuana growing, processing and
testing.

* Require the implementation of seed-to-sale tracking to follow
where medical cannabis has been and where it's going.

* Create a caregiver license that allows caregivers to purchase and
deliver products to a cardholder.

* Expand the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's inspection
power.

* Require dispensaries to be located more than 1,000 feet from
preschools in addition to other schools.

Several other marijuana laws are slated to become law on
Thursday.

A dispute over Senate Bill 1030, which could result in the release of
medical marijuana patient license information to Oklahoma law
enforcement, has caused the state's attorney general to step in and
say that provision of the law won't be enforced until lawmakers can
alter the language in the next legislative session.

House Bill 2601 creates a short-term medical marijuana license that's
good for 60 days granted to applicants who meet the same requirements
for a two-year license and get a 60-day recommendation from their doctor.
