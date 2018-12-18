 
Pubdate: Tue, 18 Dec 2018
Source: Philadelphia Daily News (PA)
Copyright: 2018 Philadelphia Newspapers Inc.
Contact: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/about/feedback/
Website: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/339
Author: Sam Wood

NEW MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES ANNOUNCED FOR PHILADELPHIA AND THE SUBURBS

Philadelphia stands to gain at least two new medical marijuana stores
while Reading scored three more dispensaries with the awarding of
permits Tuesday morning by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

MLH Explorations LLC, a cannabis company aligned with Thomas Jefferson
University, won a permit to operate a retail outlet at 8th and Locust
Streets. The retail outlet will do business as Solterra Care - Locust
Street.

Beyond/Hello, which is readying a dispensary at 12th and Sansom
Streets for the first quarter of 2019, also plans to open a retail
store at 475 N. 5th Street in Northern Liberties. Beyond / Hello is
owned by Franklin Bioscience LLC which already operates a dispensary
in Bristol.

"The permitting of these locations as part of Phase II of the medical
marijuana program will ensure more people have access to medical
marijuana close to home," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said
in a statement. "Medical marijuana is an essential form of treatment
for Pennsylvanians suffering from one of 21 serious medical
conditions. This step continues the growth of our scientific,
medically-based medical marijuana program."

The state on Tuesday morning awarded a total of 23 new dispensary
permits. Each permit holder may open up to three new dispensaries.
Once all Phase II dispensaries are operational, there will be a total
of 79 retail outlets operating in the state.

In the Southeast region, several cannabis companies -- many with
multi-state footprints -- will be opening up new stores in 2019.

In Chadds Ford, GTI Pennsylvania is slated to open a RISE dispensary
at 68 Watkin Avenue. In Chester, PharmaCann -- which is owned by
cannabis giant MedMen -- is set for 2800 W. Third Street. In Colwyn,
Beyond /Hello will also operate a shop at 522 Ellis Avenue. In
Doylestown, a Restore Integrative Wellness Center will open on the 800
block of North Easton Road. In Horsham, CB Health Services will
dispense at 255 Horsham Road.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt