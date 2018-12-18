Pubdate: Tue, 18 Dec 2018 Source: Philadelphia Daily News (PA) Copyright: 2018 Philadelphia Newspapers Inc. Contact: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/about/feedback/ Website: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/339 Author: Sam Wood NEW MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES ANNOUNCED FOR PHILADELPHIA AND THE SUBURBS Philadelphia stands to gain at least two new medical marijuana stores while Reading scored three more dispensaries with the awarding of permits Tuesday morning by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. MLH Explorations LLC, a cannabis company aligned with Thomas Jefferson University, won a permit to operate a retail outlet at 8th and Locust Streets. The retail outlet will do business as Solterra Care - Locust Street. Beyond/Hello, which is readying a dispensary at 12th and Sansom Streets for the first quarter of 2019, also plans to open a retail store at 475 N. 5th Street in Northern Liberties. Beyond / Hello is owned by Franklin Bioscience LLC which already operates a dispensary in Bristol. "The permitting of these locations as part of Phase II of the medical marijuana program will ensure more people have access to medical marijuana close to home," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. "Medical marijuana is an essential form of treatment for Pennsylvanians suffering from one of 21 serious medical conditions. This step continues the growth of our scientific, medically-based medical marijuana program." The state on Tuesday morning awarded a total of 23 new dispensary permits. Each permit holder may open up to three new dispensaries. Once all Phase II dispensaries are operational, there will be a total of 79 retail outlets operating in the state. In the Southeast region, several cannabis companies -- many with multi-state footprints -- will be opening up new stores in 2019. In Chadds Ford, GTI Pennsylvania is slated to open a RISE dispensary at 68 Watkin Avenue. In Chester, PharmaCann -- which is owned by cannabis giant MedMen -- is set for 2800 W. Third Street. In Colwyn, Beyond /Hello will also operate a shop at 522 Ellis Avenue. In Doylestown, a Restore Integrative Wellness Center will open on the 800 block of North Easton Road. In Horsham, CB Health Services will dispense at 255 Horsham Road. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt