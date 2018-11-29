 
Pubdate: Thu, 29 Nov 2018
Source: Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI)
Copyright: 2018 Star Advertiser
Website: http://www.staradvertiser.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/5154
Author: Kristen Consillio

MARIJUANA FOUND TO REVERSE HEART FAILURE, UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII STUDY SAYS

University of Hawaii researchers have discovered that the use of
marijuana may reverse heart failure.

A recent study shows that drugs can protect and reverse damage to the
heart from the stress that progresses the disease. Heart failure can
be caused by heart attacks, leaky valves, hypertension and other illnesses.

Alexander Stokes, assistant professor in cell and molecular biology at
the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine, said the potential medical
benefits of cannabis to treat heart disease is promising.

"Anecdotally, people who have heart attacks recover more quickly if
they're marijuana users," he said. "On the flip side, they have more
severe heart attacks to start with."

Stokes, the founder of Makai Biotechnology, a Hawaii-based
cardiovascular therapy company, is working to bring new drugs to
market with GB Sciences Inc., a pharmaceutical company that operates
dispensaries in Nevada.

"Heart disease and diabetes are very prevalent in the islands and
there's greater prevalence in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander
populations," he said. "It's important to discover new therapies that
impact this terrible disease."
- ---
