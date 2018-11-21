Pubdate: Wed, 21 Nov 2018 Source: Philadelphia Inquirer, The (PA) Copyright: 2018 Philadelphia Newspapers Inc Contact: http://www.philly.com/inquirer/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/340 N.J. LAWMAKERS UNVEIL LEGISLATION LEGALIZING MARIJUANA TRENTON -- New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled their latest proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use for people 21 and over. A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee is expected to discuss the package Monday. One bill provides for legalizing an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older, setting up a five-person cannabis commission, and taxing the sale of the substance at 12 percent. That rate includes the 6.625 percent sales tax. The draft also permits local governments to apply up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis. An earlier measure called for gradually increasing tax rates. The legislation also calls for expediting expungements for people with marijuana-related criminal backgrounds. Gov. Murphy supports marijuana legalization. His office did not comment on the new legislation Wednesday. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt