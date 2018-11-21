 
Pubdate: Wed, 21 Nov 2018
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer, The (PA)
N.J. LAWMAKERS UNVEIL LEGISLATION LEGALIZING MARIJUANA

TRENTON -- New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled their latest proposal to
legalize recreational marijuana use for people 21 and over. A joint
Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee is expected to discuss the
package Monday.

One bill provides for legalizing an ounce of marijuana for adults 21
and older, setting up a five-person cannabis commission, and taxing
the sale of the substance at 12 percent.

That rate includes the 6.625 percent sales tax. The draft also permits
local governments to apply up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis. An
earlier measure called for gradually increasing tax rates.

The legislation also calls for expediting expungements for people with
marijuana-related criminal backgrounds.

Gov. Murphy supports marijuana legalization. His office did not
comment on the new legislation Wednesday.
