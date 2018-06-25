 
Pubdate: Mon, 25 Jun 2018
Source: Toronto Star (CN ON)
Copyright: 2018 The Toronto Star
Contact:  http://www.thestar.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/456
Author: Madeline Smith

EXPERTS WATCH CALGARY'S PUBLIC MARIJUANA POLICY AS COUNCIL MULLS 
POT-SMOKING AT FESTIVALS

CALGARY - A report presented to city council on Monday recommends
allowing marijuana consumption in designated spaces at festivals and
events.

The report, which council had yet to address as of press time, says
making an exception will help to move second-hand smoke away from
people who don't want to partake, while responding to "the current
realities of cannabis consumption at festivals and events.

Earlier in June, when council floated the possibility of modifying
bylaws to allow space for event attendees to smoke marijuana, Calgary
Folk Music Festival executive director Sara Leishman raised concerns
about the additional expense that events would have to take on "with
no opportunity to recoup costs through sales of sponsorship."

Calgarians would be able to consume, but not buy, marijuana in these
spaces, since the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission bars the sale
of recreational cannabis anywhere except licensed cannabis retail spaces.

In Alberta, municipal bylaws for public marijuana consumption can't
provide any leeway beyond the restrictions that already exist for
cigarette smoking. Some other provinces, including Ontario, plan to
ban marijuana in public spaces entirely.Article Continued Below

Alberta's cities are taking different approaches on where people are
allowed to smoke, vape or consume edibles, and so far, experts say,
Calgary has taken a more restrictive path than some of its
counterparts.
