EXPERTS WATCH CALGARY'S PUBLIC MARIJUANA POLICY AS COUNCIL MULLS POT-SMOKING AT FESTIVALS CALGARY - A report presented to city council on Monday recommends allowing marijuana consumption in designated spaces at festivals and events. The report, which council had yet to address as of press time, says making an exception will help to move second-hand smoke away from people who don't want to partake, while responding to "the current realities of cannabis consumption at festivals and events. Earlier in June, when council floated the possibility of modifying bylaws to allow space for event attendees to smoke marijuana, Calgary Folk Music Festival executive director Sara Leishman raised concerns about the additional expense that events would have to take on "with no opportunity to recoup costs through sales of sponsorship." Calgarians would be able to consume, but not buy, marijuana in these spaces, since the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission bars the sale of recreational cannabis anywhere except licensed cannabis retail spaces. In Alberta, municipal bylaws for public marijuana consumption can't provide any leeway beyond the restrictions that already exist for cigarette smoking. Some other provinces, including Ontario, plan to ban marijuana in public spaces entirely.Article Continued Below Alberta's cities are taking different approaches on where people are allowed to smoke, vape or consume edibles, and so far, experts say, Calgary has taken a more restrictive path than some of its counterparts.