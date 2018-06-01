Pubdate: Fri, 01 Jun 2018 Source: Winnipeg Sun (CN MB) Copyright: 2018 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.winnipegsun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.winnipegsun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/503 Author: Joyanne Pursaga MANITOBA SEEKING ASSURANCE FROM FEDS ON BANNING HOMEGROWN POT HERE Manitoba's Justice Minister is calling for federal legislation to confirm that provinces can ban the home growth of marijuana plants. "I think that is clear that is provincial jurisdiction to make that decision. (But) I believe the federal (Justice) Minister made some comments that were a little concerning, so we wanted clarification on that," said Justice Minister Heather Stefanson, following a speech to Manitoba Chambers of Commerce members on cannabis legislation Thursday. "We've called (for) some clarification from the federal government. If they could put it specifically in legislation, that would be best." The minister said no federal assurance on the matter has been received so far. The federal government originally planned to allow legal pot sales on July 1, 2018, but has since confirmed that will be delayed. While the new legalization date hasn't been set, it's not expected to arrive until at least August. But federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has told media "there are limits" to the restrictions provinces can impose on home marijuana growth, since proposed federal rules would allow Canadians to grow up to four pot plants at home. "Where there are other pieces of legislation or proposed pieces of legislation that would seek to frustrate the purposes (of the federal legislation), then there are concerns there," Wilson-Raybould told CBC News in February. On Thursday, a federal justice official referred Winnipeg Sun questions on the matter to Health Canada. In a written statement, Health Canada spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau said provincial governments can set further restrictions on personal cultivation "beyond what is outlined in the proposed federal legislation." "This flexibility is intended to allow provinces and territories to tailor their legislation to local circumstances and priorities, in a manner that is consistent with the public health and public safety objectives set out in the proposed Cannabis Act," wrote Jarbeau. She added that a court challenge, however, would weigh whether those provincial restrictions "frustrate the purposes of the federal law." Meanwhile, Stefanson said she also remains concerned marijuana legalization is being "rushed" at the federal level, especially since police don't yet have the devices needed to assess suspected marijuana-impaired drivers. Chuck Davidson, president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said more public education should also occur prior to legalization. "(For a major policy change), you typically want a three-month timeframe to be able to educate the public in terms of 'Here's what's coming, here's what the rules are going to be.' The worst time to do that education is right in the middle of summer," said Davidson. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt