SARASOTA COUNTY MOVES TO BAN RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

SARASOTA COUNTY -- The county is moving to ban the cultivation and sale of recreational marijuana if the practice is ever legalized in Florida.

The County Commission last week unanimously voted to authorize its staff to draft an amendment to current county laws to prohibit the growing, processing and sale of recreational marijuana should it ever become legal in the state. Commission Chair Nancy Detert was absent for the vote.

The move comes several weeks after the commission approved the county's first two medical marijuana dispensaries.

The commission on April 10 voted to allow Trulieve to open a medical marijuana dispensary in a freestanding building in the Venice Pines Shopping Plaza on Jacaranda Boulevard -- the county's first approved dispensary. A day later, the board approved a request by Sarasota-based AltMed to open a medical marijuana dispensary at 5077 Fruitville Road in the Cobia Bay shopping plaza.

County Attorney Stephen DeMarsh cautioned the commission if the practice becomes legal statewide, state laws could preempt county laws.

"If there's a constitutional amendment there may be preemption," DeMarsh said.

Following the commission's move to ban recreational marijuana, a Leon County Circuit Court judge last Friday ruled the state's current ban on smokable cannabis is unconstitutional.

Florida's Department of Health said in a statement it has appealed the ruling, which caused an automatic stay of the ruling.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 allowing the use of medical marijuana. The only mention of smoking in the amendment's language and in an intent document during the 2016 campaign was that the Legislature and local governments could restrict it in public places.

The Legislature last year passed laws that banned the sale of smoking products, citing a health risk. The laws, signed by Gov. Rick Scott in June, say patients can use cannabis through vaping and in food, oils, sprays and tinctures.