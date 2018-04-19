Pubdate: Thu, 19 Apr 2018 Source: Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Copyright: 2018 Sun-Sentinel Company Website: http://www.sun-sentinel.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/159 Author: Dan Sweeney POLITICIANS MAY HAVE CHANGED THEIR TUNE, BUT THE PUBLIC'S FEELINGS ON MARIJUANA SEEM SET IN STONE Politicians may have changed their tune, but the public's feelings on marijuana seem set in stone - Sun Sentinel Given that former House Speaker John Boehner is now working for a marijuana investment company and that threats by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to crack down on legal recreational marijuana were nixed by President Donald Trump, we asked readers whether any of them have changed their minds recently on marijuana legalization like some elected officials seem to have. And the answer is no. No, you have not. There was a variety of thought on the legalization of marijuana, but the opinions were largely long-held ones, unchanged by the recent wave of liberalization of state marijuana laws, which has seen at least 24 states offer medical marijuana and nine legalize the plant for recreational use. This became obvious with the sheer forcefulness of readers' opinions, from those on Facebook who castigated marijuana use in general: To those who chided the smoking ban in Florida's medical marijuana law: It's worth noting that some Floridians are not letting lawmakers get away with it -- a lawsuit centering on the smoking ban is set for May 16 in Leon County court. Several people who have already qualified for medical marijuana wrote in to say they were happy to no longer be living in the shadows. "Cannabis is unique in its ability to combat PTSD, and that's an ailment many veterans, as well as victims of violence and abuse, have to deal with every day. I got that info from a neurologist who is experienced at prescribing medical marijuana for PTSD, which he diagnosed me with," emailed one reader, who asked not to be named because of the stigma attached to the diagnosis. "I do believe that cannabis should be legalized and regulated in a way similar to alcohol, along with expanded research on the untapped medical promise cannabis seems to have." But in emails, too, long-held opinion broke both ways. One reader forwarded an email he had originally written to NPR in 2014, in which he wrote he had smoked marijuana heavily from about age 13 to age 45, when he gave it up. But afterward, he had severe heart problems, and was concerned that not enough research had been conducted into the long-term effects of marijuana use. The federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau sent cease-and-desist letters to two South Florida breweries for their use of cannabis terpenes oil in craft beer. "Before advocating the unlimited, legal, smoking of pot please consider these questions. To my knowledge there are no definitive studies of this," wrote Boynton Beach resident Alan Liemer. "Is it possible the voters will cause millions to suffer later in life by their uneducated short shortsightedness? Medicare, Medicaid and medical insurance are all hot topics today. I have cost the insurance companies over $700,000 in care." Research into the effects, positive or negative, of marijuana is relatively sparse because, as a "Schedule I" controlled substance under federal law, the federal government recognizes no medical use of the plant, despite numerous state medical marijuana laws to the contrary. However, with more conservatives in Washington flipping to the other side of the debate, there has been some push in recent years to reschedule marijuana so that it's still a controlled substance, but not on the same level as heroin or LSD. That could open the door for more research into marijuana's medical and long-term effects. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt