'EL CHAPO' EVIDENCE: KILLINGS, PRISON BREAKS AND 7 TONS OF COCAINE IN 
CANS OF JALAPENOS

U.S. prosecutors say their evidence against notorious Mexican drug
lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman includes killings, torture,
kidnappings, prison breaks and even an attempt to smuggle seven tons
of cocaine in cans of jalapenos.

A government memo filed Tuesday also says there's evidence that Guzman
was involved in a 1992 drug-gang shootout at a Puerto Vallarta,
Mexico, nightclub that left six people dead.

Guzman's lawyer, Eduardo Balarezo, said he was reviewing the memo and
would "respond in due course."

Guzman's trial is set to begin September in Brooklyn.

On Monday, the defense requested the criminal histories of drug lords,
couriers, enforcers and accountants that prosecutors may put on the
stand.

The list includes about 40 witnesses, including some who might be
allowed to testify under aliases.

Prosecutors said they also had satellite photos of Guzman and his
operation, drug ledgers, dozens of videos, thousands of intercepted
phone calls and emails, and more than 300,000 pages of documents.

The government also has asked the judge to exclude some topics,
including charitable works that Guzman performed in Mexico; his recent
announcement through a lawyer that he was planning to run from his New
York jail cell for the Mexican Senate; and a January 2016 Rolling
Stone article by actor Sean Penn, which said Guzman had built "an
almost mythic," multifaceted reputation, including that of "a Robin
Hood-like figure."
