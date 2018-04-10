 
Pubdate: Tue, 10 Apr 2018
Source: Kansas City Star (MO)
Copyright: 2018 The Kansas City Star
Contact:  http://www.kansascity.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/221
Author: Kaitlyn Schwers

POISONED SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA IN MISSOURI, OTHER STATES

More than 100 people in five states, including Missouri, have been
treated in the past month for "serious unexplained bleeding" believed
to be linked to inhaling fake marijuana laced with rat poison,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois alone has reported 107 cases, and three people have died, the
state's Department of Public Health said Monday. People have been
hospitalized for coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody
nose and bleeding gums.

Elsewhere, two people have been hospitalized in Indiana, one in
Maryland, one in Wisconsin and one in Missouri.

Citing privacy reasons, health officials have declined to say exactly
where the Missouri case was reported, according to Fox 2 in St. Louis,
but on Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
shared a message from CDC about the recent use of synthetic
cannabinoids, which also go by the names fake weed, synthetic
marijuana, K2 and spice.

CDC lab testing found that at least 18 people have been exposed to a
deadly chemical that likely contaminated the synthetic marijuana:
brodifacoum, which is typically used for killing rodents and other
pests.

Some of the synthetic marijuana related to these cases also tested
positive for brodifacoum, the CDC said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued its own warnings late
last month after 38 users suffered from severe bleeding in the Chicago
area and central part of the state.

"Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a
legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe
illness," the department's director, Nirav D. Shah, said in a
statement. "The recent cases of severe bleeding are evidence of the
harm synthetic cannabinoids can cause."

Synthetic cannabinoids are made by spraying "mind-altering" chemicals
onto dried plants, the department said. They can be smoked, or they
can come in a liquid form for vaping.

Synthetic cannabinoids are also illegal in Missouri, but as the
Missouri Poison Center told Fox 2, people can easily obtain them in
convenience stores, from street dealers or online.

Health officials encourage anyone suffering from synthetic
cannabinoids to call 911 or seek medical care immediately. Health care
professionals are asked to report suspected cases to the Missouri
Poison Control Center, 800-222-1222.
