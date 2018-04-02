Pubdate: Mon, 02 Apr 2018 Source: Hartford Courant (CT) Copyright: 2018 The Hartford Courant Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/IpIfHam4 Website: http://www.courant.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/183 Author: Sandra Gomez-Aceves FOURTH LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE HOLDS RECREATIONAL POT HEARING; BILL FOCUSES ON TAXATION On Monday, the finance, revenue and bonding committee became the fourth panel to hold a public hearing on recreational marijuana this legislative session. This time, on a bill that focuses on the taxation of marijuana and marijuana products sold in the state should they be legalized. The bill, H.B. 5582, would allow Connecticut to tax marijuana and marijuana products on and after the date marijuana is legalized, though this year legalization is unlikely as one key committee has already rejected the measure and another will not be voting on the measure. The bill doesn't specify the tax rate consumers would have to pay when purchasing recreational marijuana but instead proposes that should legalization occur, the "marijuana wholesaler" would be taxed at a rate of 13.65 percent. The bill defines a marijuana wholesaler as a person licensed to purchase marijuana from a marijuana cultivation or marijuana product manufacturing facility who would then sell it to a marijuana lounge or marijuana retailer for the use of a consumer. "Although I do not want cannabis taxed because I feel it's our human right to grow our own medicine," said Cody Roberts, 26, of Seymour, who also has testified at three other recreational marijuana hearings, "Connecticut is [experiencing] a huge deficit right now and I do not see a cannabis bill being passed in favor of people 21 years or older or to grow the medicine or purchase their medicine without some sort of tax revenue involved." The Office of Fiscal Analysis has reported estimated revenues of $30.1 million under the Massachusetts marijuana taxation model and $63.9 million under the Colorado model, where a higher tax rate is applied. Both estimates are for the first full year of the program. Tonya Stone, a resident of Chaplin, wrote to the committee in favor of the legislation. She wrote she's heard the argument that legalization would affect children and she made the argument that it would -- in a positive way. "'What about the children?' We can serve them better through legalization," Stone wrote. "This revenue can go back to help out struggling school systems, fix our roads, fund programs for seniors and our other vulnerable populations, support community health initiatives among other areas our state is failing its residents because insurance, hockey and manufacturing has fled." The bill also faced opposition, as other recreational marijuana bills have in each of the other committees. "Hopefully the members of the finance revenue and bonding committee are willing to consider the dark side of marijuana. You are faced with a critically important policy decision," said Bo Huhn, spokesperson of CT Smart Approaches to Marijuana(SAM). "In view of the addiction problems of our society, the last thing Connecticut needs is more substance abuse and more addiction." Gov. Dannel P. Malloy listed legalization among a series of options on his budget proposal, which drew some speculation that he'd support legalization, but the governor has said he remains opposed. In July, marijuana will be available for adult purchase in Massachusetts and the debate in Connecticut has heated up since Massachusetts voters approved a ballot question on the matter. Four different committees took on different parts of the recreational marijuana legislation this legislative session -- one looked at the legalization, the second looked at the regulatory process, the third included a bill that provided substance abuse treatment and offered prevention programs. The general law committee, the first to hold a public hearing on the measure, and the one considered to have the best chance of passing a legal marijuana bill out of a legislative committee for consideration of the General Assembly, has already rejected the bill 11-6 with bipartisan opposition. The judiciary committee, which has a Wednesday voting deadline, did not include their recreational marijuana bill on their agenda for a vote. No Connecticut legislative committee has ever voted in favor of legalization, and the matter has failed during the past two years without any formal votes. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt