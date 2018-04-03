Pubdate: Tue, 03 Apr 2018 Source: London Free Press (CN ON) Copyright: 2018 The London Free Press Contact: http://www.lfpress.com/letters Website: http://www.lfpress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/243 Author: Dale Carruthers MARIJUANA-DISPENSARY RAID CHARGES NOT STICKING IN COURT More than half the charges laid against London marijuana dispensary staffers and operators swept up in a series of raids on the illegal businesses in the past two years have been withdrawn, court records examined by The Free Press show. London police have launched seven raids in three separate crackdowns on city pot shops since August 2016, resulting in 49 charges against 15 people. But court records show 25 of those charges - mostly for possession for the purposes of trafficking - were later withdrawn and resolved through peace bonds, a non-plea order requiring the person to be on good behaviour for a set period of time. Just three convictions were secured against two men, both of them dispensary operators at the time of their arrest, resulting in fines and weapons bans but no jail time. It's a case of the criminal law being used to shape government policy.Toronto lawyer Paul Lewin The remaining cases involving two dozen charges against seven people are still working their way through the courts, but there's no indication the results will be different. The London cases mirror the outcomes in other Ontario cities, where charges from pot shop raids have rarely led to convictions, prompting critics to question the police tactic. "It's a misuse of the criminal justice system," said Toronto lawyer Paul Lewin, who specializes in cannabis cases. "It's a case of the criminal law being used to shape government policy." Dispensaries started popping up in big numbers across Canada following Justin Trudeau's 2015 election pledge to legalize recreational cannabis use. Some of the unsanctioned shops only sell to members with a valid licence for medicinal marijuana, while others serve anyone over age 19. In an effort to stomp out the flourishing businesses, police forces launched hundreds of raids in cities across the country, laying charges against staffers and seizing inventory. "They're bringing all these employees through the system, clogging bail courts, clogging set-date courts," Lewin said. "The whole process is ridiculous." Signing a peace bond doesn't lead to a criminal record, Lewin said, but the ordeal takes a toll on his clients whose marijuana charges are withdrawn through that process. "They have to attend court and there's the stigma of being in the court system," he said. "Normally, getting a peace bond on a trafficking offence is unusual. It's policy that is being handed down." The Ministry of the Attorney General referred all questions about marijuana cases to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC). "The PPSC prosecutes offences under existing legislation," a spokesperson for the federal agency said in an email. "The cannabis-related offences contained in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act have not been amended and continue in force."RelatedCity pot shop shuts doors, shifts sales to deliveryLondon Relief Centre ups security after cops charge staffer againLondon police raid Richmond Row marijuana dispensaryMarijuana dispensary owner's refusal to quit shows pot law enforcement isn't working, says expertPot shops: Tasty Budd's owner among those charged by London police in last week's raidsPot shop raids: Eight people charged with possession for trafficking in wake of London raidsChippewas chief vows to keep out illegal marijuana shopIndigenous pot shops pose policing challengeFirst Nation marijuana shop empty, shuttered after police presence Police often raid dispensaries only to see them reopen, sometimes the next day, leaving law enforcement officials in a bind. In London, four dispensaries openly operate in defiance of the law despite repeated police action. London police will continue to enforce the existing drug laws, spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said when asked why police are laying charges that rarely lead to convictions. Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, a sociology professor at the University of Toronto, said police use raids to deter new dispensaries from setting up shop, predicting more raids will happen in the coming months. "Things are going to vary by jurisdiction," said Owusu-Bempah, who questioned why police forces, many of them dealing with overstretched resources, are targeting dispensaries when marijuana is expected to be legalized by the summer. A 2015 Vancouver police report sheds some light on the high costs of policing dispensaries. A single investigation that led to four charges ate up 560 hours, costing more than $34,000 in pay and benefits, the report said. "Given the significant resource commitment and other factors considered . . . marijuana dispensaries are not a high priority for drug enforcement in the absence of overt public safety concerns, considering the much higher risk to public safety posed by violent and predatory drug traffickers, and by highly toxic drugs such as fentanyl," former deputy police chief Doug Lepard wrote in the 15-page report. The federal Liberal government's bill to legalize recreational cannabis passed a key stage in the Senate almost two weeks ago and is heading to committees for further study. In Ontario, recreational pot will be sold only at 40 LCBO-operated retail outlets - the number of stores will double next year before expanding to 150 by 2019 - or through an affiliated online service once the law is passed. The province is creating a special provincial operation, the Cannabis Intelligence Co-ordination Centre, to crack down on illegal dispensaries and choke off the black market supply of marijuana. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt