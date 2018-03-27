 
CURE OAHU BEGINS CANNABIS SALES

Cure Oahu, backed by a local private investment group, opened with 10
strains, including top sellers Master Kush, Da Glue, Sour Chem and
Sunset Mango. The dispensary in the former Bank of Hawaii branch
building at 727 Kapahulu Ave. said there was heavy demand for indica,
sativa and hybrid flower strains as well as tinctures and lozenges,
which sold out shortly after opening.

The 5,434-square-foot building has had a major makeover with a
high-tech, 2,400-square-foot open lobby and dispensing area with two
private consultation booths and large electronic tablet stations where
customers can browse through information and choose from a variety of
strains. Patients are also able to register and order products online
before coming into the dispensary.

Managers wouldn't disclose how many patients were served in the first
weekend of operations or provide sales revenue, but said there is a
strong demand for an alternative to mainstream prescription drugs.
Patients who do not like to smoke were happy with the available
tinctures and variety of strains for different conditions, a spokesman
said.

Hawaii legalized medical marijuana in 2000, but the state's first
dispensary only opened in August.

The Health Department authorizes the use of medical cannabis for
roughly 1,500 patients each month for debilitating conditions
including cancer, glaucoma, lupus, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis,
rheumatoid arthritis, HIV/AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder and
other chronic diseases. Most patients are certified due to pain
resulting from their medical conditions. There were 20,518 cannabis
cardholders as of Feb. 28.
