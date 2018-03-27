Pubdate: Tue, 27 Mar 2018 Source: Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Copyright: 2018 Star Advertiser Contact: http://www.staradvertiser.com/info/Star-Advertiser_Letter_to_the_Editor.html Website: http://www.staradvertiser.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/5154 Author: Kristen Consillio CURE OAHU BEGINS CANNABIS SALES Cure Oahu, backed by a local private investment group, opened with 10 strains, including top sellers Master Kush, Da Glue, Sour Chem and Sunset Mango. The dispensary in the former Bank of Hawaii branch building at 727 Kapahulu Ave. said there was heavy demand for indica, sativa and hybrid flower strains as well as tinctures and lozenges, which sold out shortly after opening. The 5,434-square-foot building has had a major makeover with a high-tech, 2,400-square-foot open lobby and dispensing area with two private consultation booths and large electronic tablet stations where customers can browse through information and choose from a variety of strains. Patients are also able to register and order products online before coming into the dispensary. Managers wouldn't disclose how many patients were served in the first weekend of operations or provide sales revenue, but said there is a strong demand for an alternative to mainstream prescription drugs. Patients who do not like to smoke were happy with the available tinctures and variety of strains for different conditions, a spokesman said. Hawaii legalized medical marijuana in 2000, but the state's first dispensary only opened in August. The Health Department authorizes the use of medical cannabis for roughly 1,500 patients each month for debilitating conditions including cancer, glaucoma, lupus, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, HIV/AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder and other chronic diseases. Most patients are certified due to pain resulting from their medical conditions. There were 20,518 cannabis cardholders as of Feb. 28. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt