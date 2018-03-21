Pubdate: Wed, 21 Mar 2018 Source: Blade, The (Toledo, OH) Copyright: 2018 The Blade Contact: http://www.toledoblade.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/48 THERE IS NO MAGIC SOLUTION FOR THE OPIOID CRISIS President Trump's proposal to invoke the death penalty for drug traffickers is an idea that is, in the practical scheme of things, unworkable. It is also probably unconstitutional and obviously simplistic. It is a gimmick, not a policy. We need a policy. The president likes dramatic gestures for difficult problems - a ban on all potential terrorists, a big wall next to Mexico, a 25-percent tariff on steel. This is not an altogether bad instinct. We need strong, decisive leaders and criminals need to fear punishment. The president is right that "toughness" is needed to deal with illegal drug trafficking. But our federal prosecutors and federal law enforcement have all the legal authority that they need, and whatever weapons or manpower they don't have Congress should promptly appropriate the money to pay for. They need to be empowered to investigate and break up drug cartels and organizations that operate in this country, and should continue to seek the toughest sentences permitted under the law for drug kingpins. Mr. Trump makes the observation that drug dealers, through their activities, can kill thousands of people and just go to prison, but a person can get the death penalty for murdering one person. The difference is that a capital murder victim is totally blameless. Drug dealers don't force people to take drugs; people make that choice. Adding the death penalty for drug traffickers is not, in concept, at odds with American jurisprudence. Federal law allows the death penalty for espionage, treason, death resulting from aircraft hijacking, and other offenses involving murder. Federal prosecutors already have the death penalty for "drug kingpins." And the death penalty is already available, in principle, if prosecutors can prove that a drug dealer supplied drugs with full knowledge that the drugs could cause the death of the user. Any new provision in federal law or state law would likely go through a lengthy Constitutional review, which would be a waste of everyone's time and the taxpayers' resources. The Supreme Court has repeatedly struck down death penalties for crimes other than murder as not permitted under the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. That's why there's no death penalty for rape or robbery. Federal punishment for drug offenses have overreached at times. Federal mandatory minimum sentences forced judges to mete out prison terms they knew were excessive for the crimes committed in some cases. The mandatory minimums came to be seen as racially biased and brought discredit on federal law enforcement because prosecutors were tougher on traffickers of crack cocaine, which was more predominantly used by African-Americans, than powder cocaine, preferred by higher-income whites. A wiser course is for the government to continue to wage its drug war through interdiction and prosecution on drug traffickers while boosting support of programs that help people escape the grip of opioid addiction. The federal government should be funding programs like the Lucas County Sheriff's Office's Drug Abuse Response Team, which is credited with diverting thousands of people from the criminal-justice system into treatment since it was created in 2014. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt