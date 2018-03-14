 
Pubdate: Wed, 14 Mar 2018
Source: Toronto Sun (CN ON)
Author: Liz Braun
FORD PLUNGES INTO POLICY

Sex-ed, pot and Brown

There's no dust on Doug Ford.

Just a day after being elected head of Ontario's PC party, Ford has
announced he'll repeal the Liberal's sexed curriculum, hand marijuana
sales back to the people and make a decision on permitting Patrick
Brown to run as the PC candidate in the riding of Simcoe North.

While political pundits are licking their pencils in anticipation of
analyzing Ford's every move, the newly elected leader is already out
there working the crowd and winning over voters.

Although Ford has said he won't make a big deal of the sex-ed
curriculum, his promised repeal of that program of study, put in place
in 2015 by the Liberals, will mollify social conservatives.

The current sex-ed program as it stands is hardly revolutionary,
recognizing as it does both the facts of sex and reproduction - for
all people, regardless of orientation - as well as the simple fact
that kids have access to a lot of misinformation online.

Parents have always had the right to withdraw their children from the
lessons if they have religious or other objections.

But Ford has said he will repeal it, based on parents' objections that
they were not consulted or that some of the concepts go against their
beliefs or values. Scientia est potentia, we must say.

At the same time, Ford has told MPs he won't force anyone to vote
against his or her conscience; he appears to understand exactly how to
keep moving forward without alienating any of his supporters.

On the marijuana front, Ford said Tuesday that he was open to a free
market. Asked about his plans for regulation and enforcement once dope
is legal, Ford said, "I have been open to a fair market and letting
the markets dictate. I don't like the government controlling anything
no matter what it is  I'm going to consult with our caucus. I don't
believe in the government sticking their hands in our lives all the
time. I believe in letting the market dictate."

Many would agree with that sentiment, although more specific plans on
the weed front are not yet forthcoming. Perhaps Ford has something in
mind along the lines of the British Columbia model, where both private
and public stores will be able to sell marijuana once it's legalized.

B.C. will also establish a minimum age for purchase and ensure other
health and safety rules are in place. Wholesale distribution will be
left to the Liquor Distribution Branch in the province, as they
already have a network in place to deal with alcohol
distribution.

In Manitoba, where pot will not be sold where alcohol is sold, the
model is similar. Private retail stores will sell marijuana, with the
Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corp. handling distribution.

Exactly how Ontario will handle the details in the legalization of
marijuana remains to be seen, but Ford's free market musings are bound
to please those who welcome competition and diversity.
