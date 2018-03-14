Pubdate: Wed, 14 Mar 2018 Source: Expositor, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2018 Brantford Expositor Contact: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/letters Website: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1130 Author: Vincent Ball Page: A4 FRIEL CRITICAL OF GOV'T APPROACH TO POT A provincial government commitment to provide $ 40 million to help municipalities cover the costs of pot legalization is a starting point, says Mayor Chris Friel. But Friel remains critical of the Ontario government's approach to the legalization of marijuana saying the increased law enforcement and safety costs are just one part of the overall picture. "I'd say that it's a starting point because right now no one really knows what the extra costs will be," Friel said. "But again I ask: where is the public consultation? "As a city we've taken it upon ourselves to gather public input and from what I've seen so far, there are a lot of questions and people are deeply divided over a number of issues." Municipalities across Ontario have asked the province to hold a public consultation process but so far, the call has not been answered, Friel said. As well, Friel has raised concerns about the lack of opportunities for entrepreneurs and how marijuana legalization can be used by municipalities in terms of economic development. Ontario became the first province to announce a detailed plan to sell and distribute recreational marijuana and a bill was passed in December to establish a framework for legalization. A subsidiary of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario will operate the marijuana retail stores and will oversee the process to establish locations. Although Brantford wasn't on the original list of 14 cities announced in November to get pot shops, the city was added to the list in December and the store is expected to open sometime this summer. Last week the provincial government announced it would set aside $ 40 million from its share of federal marijuana taxes to municipalities to help cover law enforcement associated with the legalization of marijuana. The fund aims to ensure municipalities have resources to enforce new marijuana laws and deal with issues such as impaired driving and illegal sale of marijuana. The money will be provided on a per household basis and adjusted so that every municipality will get a minimum of $ 10,000. Brant MPP and Speaker of the Legislature Dave Levac also called the fund a starting point adding that there will have to be ongoing discussions and reviews to determine costs associated with the legislation. The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize marijuana by July 1, 2018. The target however will not be met because of delays passing legislation in the senate. Locally, city councillors agreed to form a marijuana legalization task force with the goal of coming up with a ' made in Brantford' solution to a number of issues including consumption of marijuana in apartment buildings and public parks. Although consumption of legal pot is to be confined to private residences and not allowed in public areas or workplaces, there are concerns about how the law will be applied and enforced. There are also questions about the growth of marijuana plants in homes or backyards. The task force met in February and plans are underway to hold a workshop in late March that would include representatives from the Brantford- Brant Chamber of Commerce, Brantford Regional Real Estate Association, Brant County Health Unit and the Brant, Brantford, Six Nations Impaired and Distracted Driving Advisory Committee. City officials are also planning to hold a public information meetings following the March workshop. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt