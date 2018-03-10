Pubdate: Sat, 10 Mar 2018 Source: Sault Star, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2018 The Sault Star Contact: http://www.saultstar.com/letters Website: http://www.saultstar.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1071 Author: Elaine Della-Mattia Page: A1 PROVINCIAL DOLLARS HELP CITIES WITH POT LEGISLATION The provincial government will provide $40 million of its revenue from the federal excise duty on recreational cannabis over two years to help municipalities with the costs of implementing legislation. But municipalities have not yet received any more information about what that will mean exactly. The province has said that funding will be distributed to municipalities on a per household basis with a minimum of $10,000 per municipality. "We know municipalities will play a key role as the federal government moves forward with the legalization of recreational cannabis. This is why we engaged with municipalities early I the process," said Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro. "Our government respects the role of municipalities in the legalization of cannabis and we know we can rely on their valuable input as we continue to navigate this process together." In addition to the money for municipalities, the province has also said it will increase the number of local law enforcement, including the OPP, by funding sobriety field test training for police to help detect impaired drivers. It will also hire staff at the Centre of Forensic Sciences to support toxicology testing, develop programming to divert youth away from the criminal justice system for minor cannabis-related offences and coordinate the shutdown of illegal storefronts. Public health units will receive support and resources to address cannabis legislation and raise community awareness. Late last year Sault Ste. Marie was identified as one of the first 14 designations across Ontario to have a cannabis site. A yet-to-be-named location is scheduled to open in July 2018. That list has since grown to about 40 stand-alone marijuana retail stores. The city has provided the provincial government with an inventory of potential properties - zoned to accommodate the commercial outlet -- based on criteria provided by the province that could be available. The Ontario government will ultimately determine where a cannabis retail store will be located in Sault Ste. Marie. The city has no other specific duties that need to be completed for the province or the store. The Ontario government has said that the recreational pot will be sold behind counters, a similar operation to a pharmacy. The product will only be sold to individuals over the age of 19, similar to beer and liquor and that all employees of the store will receive proper training. Home-grown pot will be allowed but restricted to private homes and only up to four cannabis plants can be cultivated for personal use. Cannabis products to be sold under the proposed federal law include dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis oil and cannabis accessories. It will still be illegal to smoke pot in public places, workplaces, vehicles and boats. Legislation is being tightened to ensure that motorists are not under the influence of marijuana, similar to drinking and driving laws. The Association of Municipalities of Ontario has taken the position that an increase in demand for services such as policing, by-law enforcement, public health and even fire inspections will be felt by municipal governments. They argue municipal taxpayers should not pay for any part of the federal and provincial legalization framework and that costs should be borne by the senior governments. Minister of Finance Charles Sousa said the $40 million commitment was developed in partnership with AMO and the City of Toronto. AMO has said that the impacts and costs of the legislation are not truly known yet but they will continue to be monitored. "In the short term, this funding will help pay municipal costs and this is critically important. Keeping municipal governments whole is our goal. As well, AMO's Board believes there is a future case to be made for this new federal and provincial revenue source to support broader community benefits," AMO's website states. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt