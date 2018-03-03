Pubdate: Sat, 03 Mar 2018 Source: Niagara Falls Review, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2018 Niagara Falls Review Contact: http://www.niagarafallsreview.ca/letters Website: http://www.niagarafallsreview.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2907 Author: Alison Langley Page: A8 PROPRIETORS OF POT DISPENSARY GET DISCHARGE FROM COURT Two women arrested in April after police raided their medical marijuana dispensary in St. Catharines have been granted a conditional discharge. "I only wish I was able to help more people on the legal route," Abbigail Millar, 32, told Judge Tory Colvin in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines, Friday. Millar, together with Angela Millar, 38, were arrested after Niagara police raided Kronic Inc., a dispensary on Wright Street. Police seized just under 3,000 grams of marijuana as well as pre-rolled marijuanacigarettes, marijuana oil capsules and a variety of marijuana edibles. The also seized more than $4,000 in cash. A number of customers attempted to enter the dispensary as police were conducting the raid, court was told. The two women pleaded guilty Friday to possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. A conditional discharge means a conviction will not be registered against the women, who did not have criminal records, as long as they abide with probation conditions over the next 12 months. "I am sorry for my actions," Angela Millar said. "I regret what I've done." Lawyer Jeff Root said the dispensary was not a clandestine operation and didn't operate "in secret." "They believed this particular operation could not only generate income but also help people who really need this particular product," he told the judge. Lawyer Mark Evans agreed. "They were attempting to provide quality product to people in a safe environment," he said. He said the dispensary was located in an industrial location and the women had a security guard posted at the door. "They did a number of things to lessen the impact on the community." The dispensary is no longer in operation. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt