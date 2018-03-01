Pubdate: Thu, 01 Mar 2018 Source: Record, The (Kitchener, CN ON) Copyright: 2018 Metroland Media Group Ltd. Contact: http://www.therecord.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/225 Author: Johanna Weidner Page: B1 REGION LOOKING INTO 3 SAFE INJECTION SITES; LOCATIONS NOT CHOSEN WATERLOO REGION - Waterloo Region plans to look further into pursuing three supervised injection sites, following a study that found a need and support in the community for the service to combat fatal opioid overdoses. Sites are proposed for the central cores of Kitchener and Galt, and a third spot to be determined that could be a mobile unit. "In Waterloo Region, we know that overdose is on the rise," said Grace Bermingham, regional manager of information, planning and harm reduction. Bermingham presented findings from the first phase of a feasibility study on supervised injection sites to a regional committee on Tuesday. The second phase involves identifying potential locations and further consultations with people who live, work or go to school near a proposed site. The study found there's an estimated 4,000 people injecting drugs in the region. "We know it is likely a slight underestimate," Bermingham said. About half injected daily and just over 75 per cent reported having injected publicly in the last six months. About four out of five reported injecting drugs alone, increasing the risk for a fatal overdose. Accidental overdose was reported by 39 per cent of respondents, and 47 per cent had administered naloxone to someone overdosing. Most people who inject drugs said that they would use or might use supervised injection services if they were available in the region. Almost 3,600 people completed the online public survey, and nearly two-thirds were in favour of supervised injection sites with the most commonly mentioned benefits being a reduction in public drug use, a decrease in overdoses and reduction in the spread of blood-borne infections. Despite the strong support, some did not think the sites were right for the region. Concerns were expressed about a negative impact on neighbourhoods where they were located, including increased crime and decreased property values. Staff recommendations called for a special evening meeting next month to seek input on the report, but councillors asked for at least two dates to ensure people could attend. Getting residents on board with supervised injection sites was an issue brought up by several councillors and delegations. Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said this is the route the region needs to take, "but it's incredibly important we need to bring the community along with us on this journey." Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig said many people in Cambridge were opposed to the sites, and there has not been enough focus on how it will affect residents. "We're simply one-dimensional in dealing with the addicts," Craig said. "You have to deal with the community impacts." While he would accept the report for information, Craig said he was opposed to a site in Cambridge's core. He urged councillors to consider other alternatives, and work on building the eroded public confidence. Craig also pointed to the more than 300,000 unreturned syringes - almost half of all those handed out last year through the region's needle program. "People have got to feel safe and we're missing these aspects," Craig said. Coun. Sue Foxton, Mayor of North Dumfries, also said the region could "do better." "I think we're going in the right direction. I just want all of us to open our minds to the possibilities," she said. Four delegations spoke, two in support of the sites and two asking councillors to consider other options. "This is a health issue," said Stephen Gross of the Kitchener Downtown Community Health Centre. "This is about people." He said the safe injection sites would create a safe space within the community to support people grappling with addiction, calling it a new response to a longstanding problem. "A new response takes time for people to understand," Gross said. "No matter what we do, we will never get everyone on board I don't know that that should be a goal." Cambridge resident Cindy Watson said residents want reassurances that their quality of life won't be affected. "It's your responsibility to come up with a solution that everyone can live with," Watson told councillors. "I don't believe communities are ready for permanent sites." Cambridge coroner Dr. Hank Nykamp said most overdose deaths happen in the home, and asked the region to look beyond just providing a safe place for people to inject. "The bottom line is we need to treat their addictions," Nykamp said. He wants the region to look into providing hydromorphone or heroin treatment as a way to overcome their opioid addiction while avoiding the danger of potentially contaminated street drugs. "Set your goals high," Nykamp said. "I think we can be an example in Ontario."