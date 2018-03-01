Pubdate: Thu, 01 Mar 2018 Source: Recorder & Times, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2018 Recorder and Times Contact: http://www.recorder.ca/letters Website: http://www.recorder.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2216 Author: Wayne Lowrie Page: A1 PRESCOTT NIXES NALOXONE Prescott - The town's fire department has joined the growing number of volunteer fire companies in Leeds and Grenville that refuse to carry naloxone to counter opioid overdoses. Fire Chief Barry Moorhouse said his department based its decision partly on the fact naloxone-carrying paramedics are based in Johnstown, only eight minutes away as the ambulance flies. Usually, the EMS can get to a medical call in Prescott before his volunteer department, Moorhouse said. As well, Moorhouse said he fears the slippery slope of having his trucks carrying drugs to medical calls. The department is far more likely to encounter diabetic patients or people felled by allergic reactions than people affected by opioid overdoses. Should firefighters be required to carry EPIPENS and insulin, too? he wondered. Besides, Moorhouse told town council this week, the incidents of overdoses in Prescott have been rare, so far. In 2017, his department responded to only one call for an overdose. In that case, firefighters performed airway management and CPR protocols until paramedics arrived minutes later. Moorhouse said his department will review its naloxone decision if the problem gets worse in Prescott. He said the department would like to carry the antidote on its trucks to protect firefighters accidentally exposed to opioids. But that decision might make the department vulnerable to a lawsuit if firefighters had naloxone for their own use but refused to treat an overdose victim with it, he said. In deciding not to carry naloxone, the Prescott department has good company in Leeds and Grenville. The volunteer departments in Elizabethtown-Kitley and in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal have decided not to carry the drug for many of the same reasons as Prescott. Gananoque and the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Island have taken a different tack - both fire departments and the town's police department carry the drug. Frontline OPP officers in Leeds and Grenville as in other parts of Ontario carry naloxone for their own protection and for the public. The antidote can reverse the harmful effects of an opioid-related overdose for up to an hour, depending on the strength of the drug. The Ontario Naloxone Program is trying to make the antidote more widely available by offering free drug kits to police and fire services and encouraging the departments to take them. The government announced in early December that it would supply naloxone free to Ontario's 447 fire departments and its 61 municipal police forces. Naloxone is a "life-saving" drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose, the Ministry of Health said in announcing the free kits. As well, it is freely available at most pharmacies. The government runs ads encouraging party-goers to carry the kits to gatherings where opioids might be present. In Ontario from May to July 2017, there were 336 opioid-related deaths, which represents a 68-percent increase over the some period in 2016. Chris Lloyd, the united counties' paramedic chief, said Leeds and Grenville so far has bucked the provincial trend, reporting no deaths during the same period. Local paramedics did respond to 14 drug overdose calls and they administered naloxone nine times, he said. In five of those cases, firefighters were on the scene as well, he said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt