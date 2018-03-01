 
Pubdate: Thu, 01 Mar 2018
Source: Journal-Pioneer, The (CN PI)
Copyright: 2018 Journal-Pioneer
Contact:  http://www.journalpioneer.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2789
Author: Colin MacLean
Page: A1

COFFEE TO CANNABIS

Summerside's first marijuana retail store will be on Granville
Street

The first legal cannabis retail store in Summerside will be located at
425 Granville St. - the former location of the city's short-lived
foray into Starbucks coffee patronage.

The first legal cannabis retail store in Summerside will be located at
425 Granville St. - the former location of the city's short-lived
foray into Starbucks coffee patronage.

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission (PEILCC) announced Wednesday the
future locations of two of four planned, provincially-owned, cannabis
retail outlets. The second was 509 Main St. in Montague.

The province issued requests for proposals (RFP) from property
developers to find homes for its new stores. In addition to Summerside
and Montague, there are plans to open retail outlets in the West
Prince area and Charlottetown, but a spokesperson for the province
said no bids meeting its requirements were received yet for the latter
two areas and new RFPs would be issued to try and find locations. It
also noted that only one response to the RFP was received in each case
for Summerside and Montague. The federal government is working towards
the legalization of marijuana later this year.

News of where the Summerside location would be going came as a
surprise to those interviewed by the Journal Pioneer. Summerside Mayor
Bill Martin said he had received no prior indication of the province's
plans.

"The good news is that I prefer to see someone in the Starbucks
location than have it be empty. But I'm a little surprised that
location can be retrofitted to the extent that is necessary," said
Martin, adding the requirements for housing one of these retail
outlets is stringent.

Charlottetown is early in the process of developing its own cannabis
bylaw, but Martin said that has not been on Summerside council's radar
just yet. He added that the city has already sent two of its police
officers away to be trained to recognize impairment by cannabis and
plans to have another two certified in the coming months.

The selection of 425 Granville St. also raised some eyebrows in
relation to its proximity to Athena Consolidated school. The PEILCC is
recommending that cannabis stores be "a respectful distance," from
schools. A spokesperson clarified that the commission considers such a
distance to be about 300 metres. The spokesperson added that the
distance between the location in question and Athena, about 700
metres, was considered when this property was being evaluated and was
deemed sufficient.

Kimberly Studer, president of the Athena Home and School, said she
wanted to consult with her group before making a statement on its
behalf, but did say she personally has no major concerns with the
store's location.

"We have a liquor store close by as well. It's very similar in
distance. As long as the same safety precautions  are put in place,
hopefully there would be no concerns or issues that come from there,"
she said.

The PEILCC has dedicated a section of its website to provide updates
on the province's efforts regarding legalized cannabis, it can be
found at: http://liquorpei.com/peilcc-cannabis-updates/
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt