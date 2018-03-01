Pubdate: Thu, 01 Mar 2018 Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune (FL) Copyright: 2018 Sarasota Herald-Tribune Contact: http://www.heraldtribune.com/sendletter Website: http://www.heraldtribune.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/398 Author: Billy Cox EX-DEA CHIEF BLASTS WHITE-COLLAR PUSHERS SARASOTA - When the Drug Enforcement Administration was formed in 1973, roughly 2,000 Americans were dying from overdoses each week, largely from heroin injections. In 2016 alone, thanks to a deregulated pharmaceutical industry, fatal overdoses -- 80 percent opioid related - -- claimed 63,000 lives. Or, as Peter Bensinger pointed out Thursday morning, opium-derived drugs have exacted a higher death toll in a single year than nearly two decades of fighting in the Vietnam War. Appointed by President Ford in 1976 to become the nation's second DEA director, Bensinger detailed the history of America's relationship with the poppy to a Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning crowd gathered at First United Methodist Church. As the leading cause of death for U.S. residents under 50, the toll from opioids and its synthetic counterparts today would've been unimaginable to Bensinger when he was the nation's top drug cop. In other words, respectable, corporate, white-collar pushers have succeeded beyond the wildest dreams of the street-level traffickers Bensinger was collaring during his five-year tenure with the DEA. Under his stewardship, the DEA went after drug paraphernalia shops, formulated asset forfeiture laws, and launched aggressive herbicide drops in Mexico. Consequently, he says, fatal overdoses, from heroin products and everything else, plummeted from 2,000 a year to 800. Addiction went down until 1995, when a company, Purdue Pharmaceuticals, developed an extended release of oxycodone, it was a derivative of opium, and it was called Oxycontin, and it coincided with an intensive increase in pain management clinics. And they spread all over the country. On Tuesday, four months after President Trump declared an "opioid crisis" in America, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Justice Department's intention to launch a task force targeting the manufacturers and distributors of prescription painkillers. Bensinger praised the decision, and added there were at least two more components to the solution. However, Bensinger maintained a hardline stance on medical marijuana, saying it should remain classified as a dangerous Schedule 1 drug because therapeutic value is “anecdotal,” and that more research is needed. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt