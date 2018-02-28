 
Pubdate: Wed, 28 Feb 2018
Source: Yarmouth Vanguard, The (CN NS)
Copyright: 2018 The Yarmouth Vanguard
Contact:   http://www.thevanguard.ca/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3451
Author: Carla Allen
Page: A8

YARMOUTH RECREATION DIRECTOR EXPRESSES CONCERN ABOUT CANNABIS 
LEGALIZATION AND YOUTH

Regulations as to where cannabis can be used are needed, officials
say

With the upcoming legalization of cannabis, Yarmouth's recreation
director, Frank Grant, has big concerns.

"One of the things that we have concerns of with legalized cannabis is
how it's going to be used on the street, in our parks, in our sports
fields, in our parking lots or outside gymnasiums or halls," he said.

In the past, when the recreation department has had issues with older
youth, at facilities where cannabis has been detected and reported to
the RCMP, Grant says it's been downplayed.

"At that time, cannabis was illegal. Now, we're moving towards
legalized cannabis, I'm wondering what the impacts are going to be,
socially and publicly, with the recreation facilities and programs,"
he told Yarmouth municipal council at its Feb. 14 committee of the
whole meeting.

He suggested council keep that in mind with future meetings with RCMP
officials. There was some discussion after he voiced his concerns.

Coun. Trevor Cunningham says he didn't see the issue as having a quick
fix.

"Clearly, there are going to be people using cannabis. That's why I
think we have to talk about places where people can smoke as opposed
to saying they can't. Legislation only prohibits, it doesn't permit,"
he said.

Something else to consider, he added, is with the start of the tourist
season looming, visitors are unsure as to where the use of cannabis
would be permitted.

"Folks are going to be out to the lighthouse, wondering if they can or
they can't. People will want to know."

Grant replied that he would be more than happy to be involved in any
meetings to address the issue.
