YARMOUTH RECREATION DIRECTOR EXPRESSES CONCERN ABOUT CANNABIS LEGALIZATION AND YOUTH Regulations as to where cannabis can be used are needed, officials say With the upcoming legalization of cannabis, Yarmouth's recreation director, Frank Grant, has big concerns. "One of the things that we have concerns of with legalized cannabis is how it's going to be used on the street, in our parks, in our sports fields, in our parking lots or outside gymnasiums or halls," he said. In the past, when the recreation department has had issues with older youth, at facilities where cannabis has been detected and reported to the RCMP, Grant says it's been downplayed. "At that time, cannabis was illegal. Now, we're moving towards legalized cannabis, I'm wondering what the impacts are going to be, socially and publicly, with the recreation facilities and programs," he told Yarmouth municipal council at its Feb. 14 committee of the whole meeting. He suggested council keep that in mind with future meetings with RCMP officials. There was some discussion after he voiced his concerns. Coun. Trevor Cunningham says he didn't see the issue as having a quick fix. "Clearly, there are going to be people using cannabis. That's why I think we have to talk about places where people can smoke as opposed to saying they can't. Legislation only prohibits, it doesn't permit," he said. Something else to consider, he added, is with the start of the tourist season looming, visitors are unsure as to where the use of cannabis would be permitted. "Folks are going to be out to the lighthouse, wondering if they can or they can't. People will want to know." Grant replied that he would be more than happy to be involved in any meetings to address the issue.