Pubdate: Thu, 01 Mar 2018 Source: Brighton Independent (CN ON) Copyright: 2018 Metroland Media Group Ltd. Contact: http://www.insidebelleville.com/brighton-on/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1596 Author: John Campbell POLICE FEAR LEGALIZING MARIJUANA WILL MAKE IT EASIER FOR YOUTH TO OBTAIN Brighton - People consume marijuana because it relaxes them but the prospect of its recreational use becoming legal is making police anxious. "Anticipated issues" include "easier access for the youth population," impaired operation of vehicles, and the "facilitation of trafficking," OPP Detective-Sergeant Rick Dupuis said in a presentation to Brighton council on the implications of the federal law that is to take effect sometime after July 1. "The provincial and federal governments indicate that this act was introduced to minimize or mitigate accessibility to our young population but in my professional opinion I believe that is ... counterintuitive," he told council Feb. 20. "It's going to make it much easier." Dupuis, a member of the Community Street Crime Unit in the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, gave as an example a young person finding marijuana that parents legally possess in the home. "What prevents a young individual accessing that marijuana and bringing it to the school, whether it's an elementary school or a high school?" he asked. "I'm not saying it's going to be an epidemic by any stretch but these are issues we perceive moving forward." Impaired operation is "one of the main concerns" police have, Dupuis said. "We don't have everything in place right now to deal with that effectively." Front-line officers "have to take specific and designated training to be able to identify" when a person is impaired by drug use. The training to become a drug recognition expert is done outside the province. The OPP is "severely depleted in terms of experts to deal with that," he said, and with legalization set to take effect this summer "that will tax the policing world." Dupuis said trafficking is already an issue with marijuana being grown for medicinal purposes. "There's a lot of criminal elements out there that hide under the guise of the legitimate medical certificate that allows them to possess and consume marijuana for medicinal purposes," he said. "Sometimes these individuals have fooled the medical field or have expanded on their possession of these controlled substances." Dupuis said "a major concern" has emerged in Colorado where recreational marijuana was legalized: its use in housing complexes, townhouses and highrise apartment buildings. The distinct scent "moves throughout the corridors" and between floors, "and that affects the well-being" of neighbours and their enjoyment of their dwelling places, Dupuis said. It's an issue "they hadn't foreseen (and it's become) problematic" but police can do nothing. The scent is "10 times stronger than cigarettes if not stronger" and '"it will linger for hours if not days." Mayor Mark Walas thanked Dupuis for his presentation, which Brighton's police services board had recommended he give. "It appears as though there are still a number of challenges that face both communities and law enforcement" arising from Bill C-45, he said. Councillor Steve Baker noted Brighton is being approached by companies wanting to establish facilities for growing and processing marijuana and he asked if the OPP would engage in "periodic inspections ... to ensure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing." Dupuis said police have no authority to inspect. That is regulated by Health Canada which he understands has "a very select few" inspectors, and "enforcement is very limited." In the 12 years he spent in drug enforcement, he often encountered licensed growers who exceeded the number of plants they were permitted to grow for medicinal purposes. The licence might be for 50 plants and it is "not uncommon for us to investigate a matter where they will have 500 plants." However, "most commonly their licence was not revoked" when police notified Health Canada of the violation. Councillor John Martinello asked if the municipality could raise the legal age for consumption of marijuana to 21 from 19 that the province has set. There is that option "in consultation with the provincial government," Dupuis replied. "Municipalities will have a say." He added that in the discussions leading up to the law being passed "most people thought that 21 or 25 should be" the threshold based on scientific research into the effects of marijuana on the development of the human brain. The thinking is that using marijuana at age 18 or 19 "could potentially pose medical issues for that individual down the road." Deputy Mayor Roger McMurray wanted to know what impact the new law will have on police resources. "I'm going to anticipate our workload or calls for service will increase dramatically," Dupuis answered, but "most of it" will have to do with complaints by people about neighbours growing more than they're allowed. He said landlord and condominium boards will be able to regulate marijuana use within their buildings for the benefit of all residents. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt