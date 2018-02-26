Pubdate: Mon, 26 Feb 2018 Source: Lethbridge Herald (CN AB) Copyright: 2018 The Lethbridge Herald Contact: http://www.lethbridgeherald.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/239 Author: Rob Davis Page: A3 CONSUMPTION SITE IS A LOGICAL STEP IN DRUG FIGHT SITE OPENS THIS WEEK, AMID LINGERING QUESTIONS FROM GENERAL PUBLIC This week marks a historic first for the City of Lethbridge. The Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) will open its doors and will be the first of its kind in North America to offer all four modes of consumption - ingestion/oral, injection, intra-nasal/snorting and inhalation. Despite this milestone, it's fair to say the facility has been met with mixed reviews, including people who have come to me to "blame" the police service for letting it happen. This not only demonstrates a narrow view of Canada and our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but a failure to understand the role of the police in social-political decisions that are driven by municipal , provincial and federal officials and the mandate they support. We are in a time where harm reduction is the common denominator for all three levels of government. There is more than enough evidence from the academic community to show incarceration alone will not break the cycle of addiction and the crimes committed to support it. All incarceration does is take the individual out of circulation temporarily. The approach that has gained great popularity and appears to have the evidence to support that it works, is The Hub model that originated in Saskatchewan where chronic offenders are connected with all of the services required to address the root causes of their addiction. In Lethbridge we are not there yet but the SCS may be the start toward a hub-like model. In order to address addiction there needs to be a mechanism for the medical and social work specialists to engage addicts in a non-confrontational environment. The SCS may offer that setting. Throughout the process of getting the SCS and working to address the addictions crisis society is facing, I have repeatedly said we cannot arrest our way out. At present, the powers of the police are very limited as far as how long we can keep a person in custody. We may catch an addict committing a crime but we have rules enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Criminal Code and over three decades of case law since the Charter came in existence that we must follow. The release falls to the police or a Justice of the Peace and we both have an obligation to release the offender when certain criteria are met. Short version - the idea that we could or should "just lock them up and throw away the key" is not reality. While I appreciate the stories of policing past - the so-called good old days when people would get locked up for the weekend before they could cause trouble - we live in a new reality that I as the Chief, the Mayor, our MLAs and MPs cannot ignore. In my policing career, it has been extremely rare when all three levels of government are on the same page. It is even more rare to have a genuine commitment to get things done in a timely fashion. When the SCS was first discussed, I did not think much would happen. It has been my observation from young Constable through to the position of Chief that too many recommendations from high-profile inquests fall on deaf ears and too many bona fide academic studies on addiction and social issues have gone to waste because they get mired down in political bureaucracy and shelved when there was a change in government. This time was different. All three levels were elected relatively close to each other and all shared a passion to get things done. I was optimistically suspicious but once the wheels were in motion, it was apparent the elected officials were unwavering in their support to make it happen and they got it done. The LPS sat as one of many stakeholders at the table but we were only one tiny piece in a crisis that nobody in the Prairie cities saw coming, planned for, or budgeted for. The concept of the SCS was researched and observed by practitioners and experts from several disciplines, including police. But most of those at the table had the credentials and experience from disciplines that are directly responsible for tackling addiction and recovery. The LPS sat at the table with an open mind. We know from tons of research around the world that incarceration alone does not work (and costs a fortune in tax dollars). At the end of many discussions, all stakeholders agreed the SCS needed to be pursued as the concept has been successful in other places. I empathize with all of the citizens who have concerns about the spending of tax dollars on addiction that could be spent elsewhere. I agree with all of those who ask me "what about seniors on a fixed income who have to choose between utility bills and groceries?" I agree with those who ask me "what about the single mom or dad who struggles to make ends meet?" or "the person with a chronic illness who did not choose to be sick but must pay for lifesaving medications." It also resonates when people say spend the money carte blanch on more police. All great points and the solutions, funds and concepts for these fall to the local, provincial and federal levels of government but do little to address the addiction issues we are facing now. The reality is the police are only one cog of a massive machine trying to grapple with a tidal wave of addiction nobody saw coming and that is being followed by a surge of new and more deadly drugs. When we have three levels of government working in harmony, it only makes sense to try what the evidence shows has worked elsewhere. Will it be perfect out of the gate? I doubt it. Will the SCS staff make adjustments as they evolve? I fully expect so. But make no mistake, as a police service we will continue to target the drug traffickers who bring this junk into our city and are responsible for the scourge of addiction we are facing. To the suppliers and the dealers, it is you we will continue to vigorously pursue. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt