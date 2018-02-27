Pubdate: Tue, 27 Feb 2018 Source: Lethbridge Herald (CN AB) Copyright: 2018 The Lethbridge Herald Contact: http://www.lethbridgeherald.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/239 Author: Tim Kalinowski Page: A1 INCREASE IN OVERDOSES A CONCERN Emergency services responded to 16 cases on Friday and 42 since Feb. 19 Lethbridge had the single biggest spike of overdoses in a 24-hour period during the ongoing opioid crisis this past weekend, with 16 cases being responded to by local emergency services personnel on Friday alone. "What we have seen over this past weekend is a dramatic increase in the number of overdoses that our staff at Lethbridge Fire and EMS have responded to," said deputy chief of support services Dana Terry, at a hastily arranged press conference Monday morning. "Specifically with overdoses where Narcan was administered." According to Lethbridge Fire and EMS services, the spike has capped off a brutal month in the city, with 42 overdose calls since Feb. 19. No fatalities have so far been recorded, but with a new, more powerful opioid coming into the city, first responders are on edge. Terry confirmed the overdoses his crews have responded to in recent weeks have required more Naloxone, (a common counter-opioid), than any cases previously seen in the city. "We don't have the ability to test what it is," said Terry, "and we know from the information we received from our staff it is taking more Narcan to pull people out of their overdose; more than usual." Dr. Vivien Suttorp, lead medical officer with AHS for the South Zone, believes new drugs entering the city and the recent spike in overdoses are directly related. "We think there is perhaps a new drug in town, and we're seeing higher numbers of overdoses," she said. The Lethbridge Police Service declined to identify the exact nature of the drug which is causing the overdoses and, citing ongoing investigations, would not say if they felt the deadly drugs were all from the same source. Insp. Jason Dobirstein said finding the source of the drugs, the suppliers and pushers, was a top priority of the police service. "We have teams that are working diligently to tackle this ... It is a priority focus for us," said Dobirstein. He expressed his hope the new Supervised Consumption Site in the city would help alleviate the pressure on emergency responders by providing a safe, medically supervised place for ingestion or inhalation of drugs for the city's most vulnerable. He also has a message of warning for all opioid users in the city: "You don't know what is in the product you have just purchased. You need to make sure you have the proper kit, Naloxone or Narcan, with you. You never use alone, and be aware of the risks." These kits can be picked up low cost at most local pharmacies, and are provided free of charge at the Chinook Regional Hospital emergency room. "People can come and get a kit, be trained and take it home," said Suttorp. According to Lethbridge Fire and EMS, there were over 260 overdose cases recorded in the city in 2017. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt