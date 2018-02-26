 
Pubdate: Mon, 26 Feb 2018
Author: Sam Wood

HEMP FARMING TO EXPAND EXPONENTIALLY IN PA.

The amount of industrial hemp cultivated in Pennsylvania is about to
grow significantly.

The Department of Agriculture this month approved 39 research projects
that will allow cultivation of about 1,000 acres of marijuana's
non-psychoactive cousin. Last year, 14 growers produced a total of 36
acres of hemp statewide.

In the southeastern region of the state, permission to grow hemp was
granted to farmers in Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, and Montgomery
Counties. Those cultivators will be required to pay a $2,000 permit
fee. After the paperwork has cleared, the state Bureau of Plant
Industry will submit orders for hemp seed to the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Agency which must approve importation of the seed into the U.S.

Industrial hemp is grown for fiber and seed. It must maintain a
concentration of the psychoactive compound THC below the 0.3 percent
legal threshold.
