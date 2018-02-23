Pubdate: Fri, 23 Feb 2018 Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC) Copyright: 2018 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.kelownadailycourier.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/531 Author: Andrea Peacock Page: A1 UBCO STUDENTS TO GET BUD COVERED Medical marijuana added to health-insurance plan Medical marijuana will soon be part of health insurance for students at UBC Okanagan. The one-year pilot program will begin in September. University of Waterloo began a similar plan in 2014. The idea was initiated by Michelle Thiessen, chairwoman of the Okanagan chapter of Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy and a UBCO graduate student. Without coverage for medical marijuana, students are left covering 100 per cent of the costs while still paying into the student health insurance plan, she said. "I thought it was a brilliant idea, and I was intrigued why it hadn't been done before," said Trophy Ewila, student union president, adding it was unanimously supported by the board of directors. "If cannabis is a solution for some of the illnesses that are very critical, the stigma around it should not be the limitation for people to get insurance for it." Students must be approved by a doctor for specific illnesses to qualify for coverage, including chronic pain and nausea from chemotherapy. "It's not just for anybody that wants it," said Ewila. The students' union has set aside $20,000 to cover the costs of the medical marijuana prescriptions, and students who are approved will have to pay a 20 per cent co-pay. The average cost of medical cannabis is $500 a month, said Jonathan Zaid, executive director of Canadians for Fair Access to Medical Marijuana, an advocacy group. "The government also applies sales tax to it," he said. "These costs are significant." It remains unknown how much of that cost will be covered by the insurance plan. A third party will assess each claim to ensure everyone is using the cannabis for legitimate medical purposes, said Zaid. Along with lowering the out-of-pocket cost for students, data will also be collected to research the impact of such coverage. "There's some research that suggests a substitution effect, where people who are prescribed medical cannabis are finding effective relief, and they're replacing their prescribed pharmaceutical medications or even alcohol and other drugs with medical cannabis," said Zaid. "I think that is a positive sign, and the research program will be able to look at what impact it has." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt