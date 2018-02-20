Pubdate: Tue, 20 Feb 2018 Source: Cape Breton Post (CN NS) Copyright: 2018 Cape Breton Post Contact: http://www.capebretonpost.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/777 Page: A3 DECISION CASTS DOUBT ON ACCURACY OF LAB TESTING RESULTS Two years after the province abandoned using an Ontario laboratory for drug and alcohol testing in custody cases, a decision by a Sydney Supreme Court justice is casting doubt on whether a Halifax lab is any more reliable. The decision by Justice Theresa Forgeron of the court's Family Division rejected a bid by the Department of Community Services to have the director of the Capital Health Authority's toxicology lab, Dr. Bassam Nassar, give expert opinion evidence concerning urine testing samples from a Cape Breton father. "I find that Dr. Nassar's opinion, respecting the toxicology lab results, is not reliable where the lab is not designated a forensic lab, where the lab is not subject to external proficiency testing or oversight, and where the lab's adherence to international standards is uncertain," Forgeron said in a decision released Friday. "Dr. Nassar presented as an intelligent and well-intentioned professional. Intelligence and good intentions do not, however, necessarily yield reliable expert opinion evidence." The case involves a Cape Breton father who wants unsupervised access with his young daughter. The department disagreed, pointing to three urine test results - taken between April and July 2017 - that indicated the presence of cocaine. The father disputed the results. At the hearing, the child's mother supported the department's position. After hearing arguments in the case in November and December 2017 and January and February of this year, Forgeron ruled that she could not access Nassar's credentials independently from the Halifax lab he runs. "Dr. Nassar's opinion is based on the reliability of the lab's testing process and test results. The results from the lab are the foundation of Dr. Nassar's opinion," she wrote. Further, said Forergon, the Capital Health Authority lab is not designated or certified as a forensic lab. She also noted the Halifax facility is not subject to any external testing or oversight. "Little comfort is drawn from the fact that the Capital Health Authority's toxicology lab is subject to Accreditation Canada. When pressed, Dr. Nassar could not recall anyone from Accreditation Canada ever inspecting the toxicology lab," said Forgeron. The judge also rejected the argument the lab is tested by the College of American Pathologists. The college itself cautions that its results should not be the sole criterion for judging any lab's performance. Forergon also noted that the lab made errors when completing the surveys for the college and received an unacceptable rating three years in a row (2015-2017). The department has already indicated it will appeal the decision and lawyer Rejean Aucoin, who represented the father, said Friday the decision is likely to have a major impact on the way such testing is done in Nova Scotia. "At the end of this (appeal court decision), we will have a clear indication whether this lab will be able to deliver the best result," he said. All sides in the case are expected to return to court this week. In 2016, Nova Scotia became the fourth province to halt drug and alcohol hair testing in child protection cases from the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children's Motherisk lab. In 2014, the Toronto Star revealed that the lab was using a hair test not recognized as the "gold standard." An independent review deemed such results "inadequate and unreliable" in 2015. Such results prompted reviews of thousands of child protection cases across the country. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt