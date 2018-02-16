 
Author: Helen Pike
Page: 6

STIRRING POT IN CALGARY

Survey suggests renters more likely to smoke marijuana

An advocacy group for renters say a city survey is needlessly pitting
homeowners and landlords against a vulnerable community.

This week, the City of Calgary put out their citizen cannabis survey,
which included data about how Calgarians feel about impending
legalization along with some pointed policy questions to help the city
as they draft new rules for weed.

The survey found that renters are more likely to currently smoke
marijuana at 32 per cent when compared to 12 per cent homeowners
reporting they currently puff. When it comes to home growing, the city
found that of those who were likely to grow marijuana plants inside
their home 68 per cent of those were living in rented town homes or
apartments. In Calgary particularly, the term renter has become a
dirty word - especially when it comes to the politics of putting in
secondary suites. The divisive term is often in the middle of council
discussions.

Most recently, during a city discussion on the citizen satisfaction
survey, Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart asked if the city was checking if
the millennials they surveyed were paying taxes. Coun. Druh Farrell
was quick to point out she feels renters pay their share through their
monthly lease.

Donna Clarke, one of the founding members of the Renters Action
Movement, thinks the city could be more tactful to help smooth the
divisive nature of the renter versus home owner debate.

"I would just question the rationale of the necessity of dividing
homeowners and renters, I just don't see the point," Clarke said. "It
seems to be perpetuating a negative image of renters that we have been
fighting in Calgary for a long time."

According to the city, this kind of data is typical and they collect
demographics like age, income, education, and the person's city
quadrant - among other personal stats.

"Legalized cannabis will have potentially different implications for
owners and renters, depending on their situation," read a city statement.

"Having numerous demographics represented in our survey was essential
for us to ensure that The City's response to recreational cannabis
reflects Calgarians' values."

In the report, the city said if they had a significant and statistical
difference to show, like the differences between renters and
homeowners, they publicize them.

The city's conducted a telephone survey with a randomly-selected
sample of 1,002 Calgarians between Nov. 6 and 19. There's a margin of
error at the 95 per cent confidence level plus or minus 3.1 per cent.
