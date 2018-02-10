Pubdate: Sat, 10 Feb 2018 Source: Record, The (Kitchener, CN ON) Copyright: 2018 Metroland Media Group Ltd. Contact: http://www.therecord.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/225 Author: Mark Pancer Page: A11 PREVENTION NEEDS TO BE KEY IN FIGHTING DRUG ABUSE Fentanyl. The drug is one that most people never even heard of until a few years ago. Now it strikes fear into the hearts of public health officials, youth workers, parents and others. A few grains of fentanyl, often mixed with another recreational drug without the user's knowledge, can cause death within minutes. It has caused thousands of overdose deaths in Canada and tens of thousands in the U.S., and those numbers are rising rapidly. How have we dealt with this crisis? The primary strategy has been to supply naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of fentanyl, as widely as possible to police officers, health care providers and others who are likely to encounter people who have overdosed. The use of naloxone is a "harm reduction strategy", intended to reduce the negative consequences of using fentanyl, and it has saved many lives. But it is not enough. Overdose deaths from fentanyl continue to increase even after widespread distribution of naloxone kits. We desperately need another strategy. But what kind of strategy would work? The approach with the greatest likelihood of success is prevention. We need to look for ways to prevent people - especially young people - from using drugs in the first place. And in order to be effective in our prevention efforts we must search for the root causes of drug use. Why is it that people, especially young people, use drugs in the first place? According to research by American psychologist Harvey Milkman and others, one of the core reasons that young people engage in risky behaviour such as drug-taking is for the stimulation it provides. What if young people were provided with other easily-accessible, non-harmful means of stimulation? Would this reduce the use of drugs and other risky behaviours for stimulation? Research suggests that it would. One of the most striking examples of prevention in action is an initiative called the Iceland Project. In the late 1990s, binge drinking among Icelandic youth was out of control. Surveys of 14 and 15-year-olds showed that over 40 per cent of them had been drunk within the previous month. But the surveys also showed that youth who were involved in organized activities at least three times a week were much less likely to have become drunk. The developers of the Iceland Project reasoned that if they provided easily accessible, inexpensive, healthy alternatives to drinking and other risky behaviours, they could reduce drunkenness substantially. Consequently, a core component of the Iceland Project involved providing significantly more funding for recreational programs for youth. In the capital city of Reykjavik, every family was given a Leisure Card for each of their children, worth $450, that could be spent on recreational activities. So what happened? The impact of the program was dramatic. By 2016 the number of youth who had been drunk in the previous month had dropped from 42 per cent to only 5 per cent. Marked reductions were also seen in the use of marijuana and cigarettes. Instead of young people congregating drunk on street corners, they were now playing badminton or ping-pong, or participating in clubs for dance, art and music. Similar programs have been implemented in Canada, to deal with a range of problems among youth. Over 35 years ago, community psychiatrist Dan Offord initiated a program called PALS (Participate and Learn Skills) in a low-income neighbourhood in Ottawa, in an attempt to reduce a high rate of delinquency. Funding was provided to increase the recreational opportunities for young people, and active recruitment efforts were made to get them to participate. Over 70 per cent of neighbourhood youth took part in these activities during the 32 months the program was in operation. Again, the impact of the program was dramatic. There was a more-than 50 per cent reduction in the number of police charges against youth while the program was in operation, compared to an increase in charges against youth in a low-income comparison neighbourhood that didn't get the program. The total cost of the program was less than $100,000 a year. The savings in terms of reduced police and court costs were! more than double that. There are now many studies showing that young people who are engaged in activities such as community service, sports, music, and leadership programs are significantly less likely to use drugs, drink, smoke and commit crimes. We need more initiatives like the Iceland Project or PALS that provide opportunities for young people to engage in these kinds of positive, healthy activities. Some people ask if we can afford to mount these kinds of prevention initiatives in Canadian municipalities and provinces. The evidence tells us that we can't afford not to.

Mark Pancer is Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Wilfrid Laurier University. His research focuses on civic engagement in young people, and the impact that this engagement can have on their health and well-being.