IT WASN'T THE POSITIVE TEST; IT WAS THE HAIR

Twenty years ago this Sunday, when Ross Rebagliati was told he had tested positive for a banned substance, he didn't have to ask which one. It was THC, an active ingredient in marijuana, and it was going to cost him the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded in snowboarding. Three decades later, Rebagliati still has his gold medal, Canada is five months away from fully legalized weed sales, Rebagliati owns his own major medicinal cannabis supply company (the pun-ish Ross' Gold), and snowboarding is a lot more mainstream. If you were in Nagano 30 years ago, which I was, the whole thing had a Ben Johnson feel to it . with a lot more giggling. I was, through popular vote, chosen by the Southam Olympic news team to cover the story and didn't take it seriously - really, pot's going to help you win? Pot?- until I got to the International Olympic Committee news conference and realized in how many (way too many) IOC member countries marijuana possession is considered a serious crime. In some, punishable by death. The IOC table looked like the judges' bench at a treason trial. Anyway, it all worked out for Rebagliati and for the Olympics movement too, if they only knew what side of the street to stand on to look at it. The IOC had to be reluctantly dragged into the 20th century just before it ended, and somehow they figured out their Games - both Summer and Winter - were not reflecting where popular sport was going and were not small-screen friendly. Their fan base was aging and the made-forTV X Games were hustling all the young demographics. So, starting in 1992, the Winter Olympics began adding sports such as mogul skiing, following up over the next couple of Games with the likes of aerials and, in 1998, snowboarding: the giant slalom and halfpipe. It was the only one of the five new sports introduced in a transformative 10-year period which wasn't demonstrated at a previous Games. It didn't need it: boards had already overrun ski hills around the world although, curiously, they were still banned at the ski resort which hosted the first Olympics snowboard events before the Games, and for a short time afterward. When Rebagliati's blood showed a level of 17.8 nanograms per millilitre, it was 2.8 over the then-threshold for a positive THC test. But since there were competing organizing bodies for snowboarding at the time, and marijuana wasn't on an official list of banned substances, the initial ruling was overturned, and Rebagliati, who had never handed over his gold, kept on keeping it. Rebagliati has always said what he said that first dark day: his reading was the result of second-hand smoke at parties in Whistler. The night after his medal was symbolically returned, he was on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and instantly became the Johnson alter-ego: a good-time symbol for a banned substance. Since then, marijuana has been reconfirmed as a performance enhancing drug mainly for its relaxation-inducing properties, but the threshold for a positive test is now 150 nl/npg, and it's only 'illegal' during competition weeks. Other than the cold realizations I felt when I first saw the IOC overreacting to Rebagliati's peccadillo, I didn't have much interest in the technicalities of the story. But I have been interested, over the years, the overall effect that the snowboard and X-Gamestype sports cultures have had on the Olympic culture. Although still formal (especially with security concerns), it's relatively a lot looser than it once was, and that's not just restricted to the athletes village. I took up snowboarding immediately after Nagano - lots of folks did - mostly because it was the first sport I saw on the new, huge, HD TVs which were making a trial debut in the Sony headquarters there and it looked great, but partly because its culture reminded me a lot of what was attractive about the '60s culture: free-spirited, long-haired, experimental and filled with well-intentioned camaraderie, even among opponents. People often forget that many of snowboarding's legendary names had threatened to skip the first Olympics to include their sport because their own riderdominated association, the International Snowboarding Federation, didn't have sole control but more, as one put it, because snowboarding, "is not about nationalism, politics and big money." But only Norway's Terje Haykonsen, the top half-piper in the world, ended up missing Nagano. And as Shaun White has proven since, there can be big money in Olympic boarding, even if that's still not what it's about. Strangely, among Nagano's Olympic newcomers were not only snowboarding and women's hockey, but NHL-stocked men's hockey. A couple of days before the Games opened, a few of the Canadian men's hockey support staff, arena guys who'd been in the game forever, arrived in Nagano. They went to the house that they were going to use during the Games and which had been temporarily used by the snowboarding crowd before they moved up the mountain. Apparently, though, a couple were a bit late leaving. "So we get in and I see a couple of kids bent over the kitchen sink with green garbage bags over their heads," I overheard one of them saying incredulously. "And one guy takes the bag off and his hair is, his hair is, ... blue." I laughed, and almost cheered. And that, not Rebagliati's minor 'crime,' is what I most remember about snowboarding's Olympic debut.