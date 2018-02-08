 
Pubdate: Thu, 08 Feb 2018
Source: Observer, The (CN ON)
Copyright: 2018, Sarnia Observer
Contact: http://www.theobserver.ca/letters
Website: http://www.theobserver.ca
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1676
Author: Neil Bowen
Page: A3

LAWYER DECLARES WAR ON WEED OVER

Declaring the government's war on marijuana was over, defence lawyer
Nick Cake called for a $10 fine for his client's marijuana possession.
Kalan Louis Pereira, 27, of Sarnia pleaded guilty Wednesday in Sarnia
court to marijuana possession. "We no longer live in a society that
denounces this stuff," said Cake, citing the federal government's move
to legalize recreational marijuana use this coming July.

The war on drugs as it relates to marijuana is over, and there is
consideration of granting amnesty to those previously convicted of
marijuana possession, Cake continued.

After Pereira's Sept. 2, 2017, arrest on an unrelated matter, a search
found a container with 0.7 grams of marijuana. That is less than the
amount the government plans to make legal, said Cake in calling for
the $10 fine.

A $300 fine was sought by the Crown in recognition of Pereira's record
for drug convictions.

The prior convictions are an aggravating factor, said Justice Deborah
Austin while acknowledging the law is changing.

Austin imposed a $100 fine.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt