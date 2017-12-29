 
Pubdate: Fri, 29 Dec 2017
Source: News, The (New Glasgow, CN NS)
Copyright: 2017 Transcontinental Inc.
Contact:  http://www.ngnews.ca/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3343
Author: Adam MacInnis
Page: A2

LOCAL DISPENSER FORESEES GROWING DEMAND

Legalization of marijuana was a long time coming, but Carl Morgan
believes the future is bright for selling the product in Nova Scotia.

Morgan is currently the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries -
Scotia Green Inc. on East River Road in New Glasgow and one on Spring
Garden Road in Halifax.

While they've had some uphill battles, he believes the business will
continue to grow into the New Year despite the fact that the province
has made the decision that recreational marijuana will be sold at Nova
Scotia Liquor Corporation outlets.

Morgan said he believes there will be some key differences that
separate recreational and medical marijuana including price and ease
of access.

The biggest difference he believes is the shopping
experience.

"I don't think our medical patients will go there (to the NSLC
locations)," he said.

At local dispensaries, he said the customers will know that staff are
informed about the product, while those working at a liquor store
might not be.

He said there can be differences in the quality of the marijuana as
well with some marijuana having more medicinal properties.

Even if the province had decided to make legalized marijuana available
at private businesses, which would have proved lucrative for people
such as himself, he said he personally would have had them operate
separately because of the differences.

Recreational should have a higher tax rate, he believes, but thinks
medicinal should be kept at a reasonable price and not taxed because
it's to be used for health purposes by people who might not be able to
afford the higher prices. People can also purchase smaller quantities
at a medicinal marijuana dispensary than they might be able to at a
recreational vendor.

He's confident that as the province makes decisions about what exactly
is allowed to be sold where, there is a place for medicinal businesses
like his.

"Every day we have three to four new patients," he said, adding that
more are becoming educated about the benefits.

"I believe this is just the start," he said. "I believe it's going to
be a huge industry for both medical and recreational."
