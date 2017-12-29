Pubdate: Fri, 29 Dec 2017 Source: Daily Observer, The (Pembroke, CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Pembroke Daily Observer Contact: http://www.thedailyobserver.ca/letters Website: http://www.thedailyobserver.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2615 Author: Sean Chase Page: A1 COUNTY HAS QUESTIONS ABOUT POT LEGALIZATION Renfrew County councillors have more questions than answers when it comes to the impending legalization of marijuana by both the federal and provincial Liberal governments. Earlier this month, legislation giving the provincial Liberals a monopoly on recreational marijuana sales in Ontario passed at Queen's Park. The bill creates a provincial agency that will distribute and retail pot through storefronts and online. It also creates stiff fines that could top $1 million against companies and people who sell marijuana in defiance of the government monopoly. For municipalities, the bill gives them the power to close pot shops as soon as their owners are charged, even if they have not been convicted. It also sets the minimum age to buy pot in Ontario at 19 and bans cannabis use in public places, workplaces and vehicles. Currently, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario is asking that a share of the tax revenue from cannabis sales be dedicated to municipal governments. The province aims to open 40 marijuana storefronts next year. However, Warden Jennifer Murphy told council they still have no idea how the revenue model will work. "Will a guardian like the LCBO be able to tax more or will it be set by the feds," said Murphy. "It will be interesting to see how it works out because it is a federal model but administered by the provinces." AMO is also warning that municipal planning and zoning may be impacted by the legalization of marijuana depending on the sales and distribution model. They have told the province that municipalities need to have a say where these operations are located for the well being of our communities. Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon added that there are two different sets of regulations for commercial marijuana production and medical marijuana production that will cause confusion for municipal staffs. "They should really square that off so it is consistent," he said Recreational marijuana use is to be legalized across Canada by July 1, 2018. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt