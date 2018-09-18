 
Pubdate: Tue, 18 Sep 2018
Source: Burlington County Times (NJ)
Copyright: 2018 Calkins Newspapers. Inc.
Contact: https://phillyburbs-dot-com.bloxcms-ny1.com/contact/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2128
Author: Sam Wood

CANADIAN MARIJUANA FIRM TILRAY GETS RARE DEA APPROVAL FOR CLINICAL STUDY

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday granted approval to
Tilray, Inc. to import research-grade marijuana products from Canada
for a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego.

Tilray, Inc.'s shares spiked more than 16 percent Tuesday morning on
the news that it will provide a cannabinoids for a study on essential
tremor (ET), a neurological movement disorder characterized by
involuntary and rhythmic shaking. The clinical trial, which will start
in 2019, will be conducted at the university's Center for Medicinal
Cannabis Research (CMCR). According to the CMCR, current drugs to
treat essential tremor (originally developed for high blood pressure
or seizures) are ineffective for many patients.

According to the International Essential Tremor Foundation, the
disorder strikes millions of Americans. Between 4.6 and 6.3 percent of
the general population aged 65 and older suffer from ET.

Tilray's investigational product -- a formulation of cannabidiol (CBD)
and low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- will be given to patients
in capsule form.

The double-blind, placebo-control, cross-over clinical trial will
enroll 16 adults who have been diagnosed with ET by a movement
disorder neurologist. All participants will be given an oral cannabis
formulation with a 20:1 ratio of CBD to THC. After two-weeks,
participants will taper off, followed by a washout period before
crossing over to the alternate study arm.

"Tilray is proud to support this crucial research," says Catherine
Jacobson, Tilray's director of clinical research. "If this study can
identify cannabinoids as a potential treatment for patients suffering
from essential tremor, we can conduct further research and potentially
provide alternative effective methods of relief for the high numbers
of patients with ET."

Tilray was first listed on NASDAQ in July at $17 a share and was
trading this afternoon for $151.