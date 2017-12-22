 
Pubdate: Fri, 22 Dec 2017
Source: Worcester Telegram & Gazette (MA)
Copyright: 2017 Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Author: George Barnes

AUBURN MAN FEATURED IN HIGH TIMES FACES DRUG CHARGES

SPRINGFIELD - Two Central Massachusetts men were charged in federal
court in Springfield Friday with commercial growing of marijuana.

Federal agents learned of their operation when one of them was
featured in a magazine article talking about his business. Mr. Vallee
was featured in an article in High Times published in February.

In the article, Eric Vallee, 38, of Auburn, spoke of regularly
harvesting 10 pounds of marijuana per month. Based on that number,
federal agents determined that he was harvesting a substantial amount
of marijuana per year. The article also noted he worked with Peter
Molle, 35, of Holland.

After reading the article, federal agents found large amounts of cash
deposited in their bank accounts, according to the U.S. Department of
Justice. In February, agents searched Mr. Vallee's home in Auburn, a
house in Sutton where he previously lived and Mr. Molle's home in
Holland. More than 100 marijuana plants were found in Auburn, a
similar amount in Holland and 30 plants in Sutton, according to the
Department of Justice.

It is alleged the two men continued with substantial marijuana
cultivation after their homes were searched. When their homes in
Sutton and Holland were again searched on Dec. 12, federal agents
found significant growing operations at both locations. Mr. Vallee was
arrested Dec. 15 and Mr. Molle was arrested Friday. They are charged
with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with the intent
to distribute.
