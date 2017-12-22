Pubdate: Fri, 22 Dec 2017 Source: Worcester Telegram & Gazette (MA) Copyright: 2017 Worcester Telegram & Gazette Contact: http://www.telegram.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/509 Author: George Barnes AUBURN MAN FEATURED IN HIGH TIMES FACES DRUG CHARGES SPRINGFIELD - Two Central Massachusetts men were charged in federal court in Springfield Friday with commercial growing of marijuana. Federal agents learned of their operation when one of them was featured in a magazine article talking about his business. Mr. Vallee was featured in an article in High Times published in February. In the article, Eric Vallee, 38, of Auburn, spoke of regularly harvesting 10 pounds of marijuana per month. Based on that number, federal agents determined that he was harvesting a substantial amount of marijuana per year. The article also noted he worked with Peter Molle, 35, of Holland. After reading the article, federal agents found large amounts of cash deposited in their bank accounts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In February, agents searched Mr. Vallee's home in Auburn, a house in Sutton where he previously lived and Mr. Molle's home in Holland. More than 100 marijuana plants were found in Auburn, a similar amount in Holland and 30 plants in Sutton, according to the Department of Justice. It is alleged the two men continued with substantial marijuana cultivation after their homes were searched. When their homes in Sutton and Holland were again searched on Dec. 12, federal agents found significant growing operations at both locations. Mr. Vallee was arrested Dec. 15 and Mr. Molle was arrested Friday. They are charged with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt