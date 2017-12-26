Pubdate: Tue, 26 Dec 2017 Source: Metro (Vancouver, CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/vancouver Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3775 Author: Wanyee Li Page: 18 CITIES BRACING FOR WEED LEGALIZATION Feds have promised a deadline of July 1, 2018 The day marijuana advocates and enthusiasts have long been waiting for what will come in 2018 - recreational marijuana will be legalized on Canada Day. But with federal legislation comes a host of logistical and revenue issues for provinces and cities across the country. Vancouver may appear to have a head start, as the city established a licensing program for marijuana dispensaries in 2015, but it will need to follow provincial rules on the issue as well. The B.C. government is promising to introduce a regulatory framework for recreational marijuana prior to July 1, 2018. It has already released some details - 19 years of age will be the minimum age of consumption and purchase, and both private and public stores will be allowed to sell marijuana. The province also announced in December it will split revenues from marijuana sales 75/25 with the federal government - with B.C. getting the larger share. In addition, B.C. will get all tax revenue collected after the $100 million mark. "We negotiated an agreement for B.C. that means the majority of cannabis revenue will flow to the provinces so we can invest in programs to keep people safe and remove the criminal element from cannabis," said provincial Finance Minister Carole James. But questions remain. Opposition leaders have called for profits to go toward enforcement and addiction services. Existing marijuana-dispensary owners - many hold business licences in Vancouver - - don't know whether they will be allowed to continue after the B.C. rules come into effect. Event organizers are not sure whether they will need to apply for permits for marijuana consumption, similar to a permit they would need for liquor. Notably, the City of Vancouver did not approve a permit application for Vancouver's 4/20 rally in 2017, with the park board chair pointing out that smoking in parks is illegal. The event went ahead at English Bay anyway, and organizers are waiting to hear if the anticipated marijuana legislation will affect their fortunes this year. Meanwhile, at least one municipality is asking the province for more regulatory power when it comes to recreational marijuana. Richmond city councillors all voiced concerns in October that the federal government had not given municipalities enough time to prepare for marijuana legalization. City council's requests included getting a share of marijuana sales revenue and allowing landlords to be able to forbid tenants from smoking marijuana at home. Sharing responsibility in regulating recreational marijuana will likely be one of the main challenges facing authorities in 2018. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt