Pubdate: Sun, 24 Dec 2017 Source: Toronto Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.torontosun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://torontosun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/457 Author: Sam Pazzano Page: 10 PROHIBITION FALLOUT Marijuana laws smouldering discontent: Critics The marijuana prohibition era may be closing as early as Canada Day 2018, but pot users may still be burned by old drug laws, warn two veteran criminal defence lawyers. The current effort at legalization is "so half-hearted" and simply doesn't deal with the fallout of decades of weed Prohibition, they say. Simple pot possessors - and pot growers - are still being prosecuted and given heavy sentences. The Canadian government has not made any provision to pardon the thousands of people with simple possession convictions. Their criminal records prevent them from entering the U.S., say critics here. "It's inexcusable they've waited so long to legalize and it's just as inexcusable that they haven't gotten round to blanket pardons," says veteran criminal defence lawyer Peter Zaduk. "The paradox is that a Canadian with a 30-year-old conviction for simple possession will be excluded from travelling to California where the state has not only legalized it, but given blanket pardons for the similar crime," says Zaduk. Prominent defence lawyer John Struthers said current cops and Crowns are riding hard on pot possessors and growers while the Liberal government has former police chiefs working on pot's legalization and distribution. Struthers takes issue with the view that liberal marijuana laws will be more expensive for policing. "It's nonsense that police need billions more to police legalization than before the expensive failed War On Drugs," said Struthers. Last month, Ontario's highest court tossed out a lenient sentence against a pot grower - 90 days on weekends - for David Bentley who cultivated 3,600 plants because the judge, Justice Elliott Allen thought it made no sense to hammer someone for this offence when the Liberal government had committed to legalizing pot. Allen stated "that it was morally and rationally untenable for the federal government is seeking to legalize... while at the same time continuing to enforce the existing (marijuana) laws." The Court of Appeal ruled Justice Allen was "wrongly focused on his personal point of view" and he couldn't just ignore the rule of law and sentencing principles simply because "the prospect of legal reform was on the horizon." The court substituted an 18-month custodial sentence - which was still much shorter than the four-to-six years the prosecution originally sought - but let Bentley off the hook because he'd already served his weekend sentence. "This decision supports the continued practice of prosecuting cannabis offences until such time as the new law is actually amended," says Tom Andreopoulos, Deputy Chief Federal Prosecutor, of Toronto. "Despite the new law, unlicensed production of marijuana will still be an offence, punishable by a maximum penalty of 14 years jail under the proposed new legislation." Struthers said prohibition "was a total abject failure and yet, we are falling into a nonsensical reefer madness trap because they have to appeal to War on Drugs-thinkers." "(North America) wasted trillions on prohibition (trying to deter usage) and it was a total failure on every level - from vicitimizing and criminalizing users - giving them, especially visible minorities' records so they can't travel for the rest of their lives," said Struthers. Dec 2017 - --- MAP posted-by: Matt