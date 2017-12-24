Pubdate: Sun, 24 Dec 2017 Source: Toronto Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.torontosun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://torontosun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/457 Author: Sam Pazzano Page: 10 SENATORS TACKLE LEGAL POT BILL Senator Tony Dean is quarterbacking the challenging, complicated marijuana bill come Jan. 31, 2018, when his fellow Senators get back to their posts. But he has already armed his colleagues for informed debate amongst the 38 fellow Independent senators, 34 Tories and 15 Liberals. "It's not a cold start, we've heard from some 100 witnesses at parliamentary committees about the nature of cannabis," said Dean in an interview this week. "I don't believe the status quo (prohibition) is viable," said Dean, 64, a senator since Nov. 2016. "Senators are taking their time to get it right." The illicit marijuana market is enormous - $6.3 billion, the same value as Canada's wine industry - and the young are Canada's largest users, said Dean. "I'm in favour of this bill reducing the corruption of cannabis and disrupting the existing illicit market," said Dean. "Cannabis is not without its harms, but alcohol has demonstrated itself to be more harmful than cannabis," said Dean, alluding to the staggering number of drunk driving deaths and serious injuries. Another Independent senator, Andre Pratte, favours legalization but is proceeding cautiously. "There are lessons to be learned from the experiences in other jurisdictions, Colorado and Washington," said the 60-year-old former award-winning Montreal journalist. "The present regime is not working. One third of young Canadians are using cannabis and legalization allows for quality control and education," said Pratte. "Criminalization hasn't dampened its use." When asked if he thought about blanket pardons for simple possession as such states as California is now doing, Pratte responded: "The government hasn't contemplated that, but I don't know why the government didn't think of it. "It's a good question." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt