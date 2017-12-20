Pubdate: Wed, 20 Dec 2017 Source: London Free Press (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The London Free Press Contact: http://www.lfpress.com/letters Website: http://www.lfpress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/243 Author: Trevor Wilhelm Page: A6 WINDSOR COPS LEERY OF LIFE-SAVING DRUG Officers fear SIU probe if they can't revive opioid OD victims with naloxone WINDSOR - The fear of officers getting into a legal jam for trying to save someone from an overdose has made the Windsor police service hesitant to embrace a medication that fights the effects of opioids. Police officials are not rushing to use naloxone, despite the province's offer to pay for it, because officers who try and fail to revive someone from an overdose would face an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). "The No. 1 concern is the SIU aspect of it, no doubt about it," said Deputy Chief Vince Power. The Public Health Agency of Canada said this week that if trends continue, Canada could see more than 4,000 opioid-related deaths this year. Ontario announced this month it will pay to provide frontline officers and firefighters with naloxone. Windsor fire Chief Steve Laforet said his organization will decide in early 2018 whether to equip firefighters with naloxone. Paramedics with Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services have been carrying the medication for a few years. Essex County OPP started rolling out naloxone kits to officers in September. The SIU's mandate is to investigate any case of serious injury, sexual assault or death involving police officers. British Columbia's police watchdog changed its policies last year to exempt from investigation officers who attempt life-saving measures like CPR or naloxone, but don't succeed. Ontario's SIU has not. "The SIU is mandated to investigate all deaths and serious injuries involving the police," spokesperson Monica Hudon said in an email. "This would include cases where the extent of alleged involvement was simply the administration of a medication such as naloxone. "Whether or not the administration of the drug by a police officer was the only interaction with a person who subsequently died or suffered a serious injury is for the SIU to determine." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt