WEEDING OUT PROBLEMS

Keewatin-Patricia public school board trustees not up for blowing
smoke

Legalized marijuana concerns public school board trustees. With the
legalization of marijuana closer to becoming a reality the
Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is concerned how the new law
could impact its students.

During the Dec. 12 monthly board meeting the educational aspect of the
topic was brought up, though everyone agreed to wait until the
Ministry of Education provides some direction on how to proceed with
the issue. Many of the board members expressed concern students might
acquire the stimulant "off the streets" since they wouldn't be of
legal age to purchase it in stores.

Unlike the legal product, there is no telling what is contained in an
"off the street" joint.

Re-elected

Since it was the final board meeting of 2017 elections were held for
board chair, vice chair and appointments for various committees for
the next term, and everything old is new again at the top.

David Penney was once again elected as board chairperson, while Kenora
trustee Cecile Marcino will continue as vice-chairperson. Both were
re-elected by acclamation.

The following trustee appointments were also made:

- - Barb Gauthier was appointed to the executive committee for the
period of Dec. 12, 2017 to April 13, 2018 and Dave Wilkenson was
appointed to the position from April 23, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2018;

- - Gauthier, Roger Griffiths and George Seaton were appointed to the
audit and finance committee for one year terms;

- - Jennifer Kitowski and Gerald Kleist were appointed to the Indigenous
Education Advisory Council (IEAC) for one year terms;

- - Lesley Barnes and Wilkenson were appointed to the Special Education
Advisory Committee (SEAC) for one year terms;

- - Marcino and Gauthier were appointed to the Early Years Advisory
Committee (EYAC) for one year terms;

- - Barnes and Michelle Guitard were appointed to the Parent Involvement
Committee (PIC) for one year terms;

- - Guitard was appointed to the Transportation Policy committee for a
one-year term;

- - Kitowski was appointed to the Ontario Public School Boards'
Association (OPSBA) Board of Directors.

Financial position

The audited financial statements for 2016-17 were reported to have
come in under budget with a surplus of $661.

Kathleen O'Flaherty, assistant superintendent of business with KPDSB,
said the surplus was mainly due to a variety of grants the board
received and partnerships with other organizations.
