WEEDING OUT PROBLEMS

Keewatin-Patricia public school board trustees not up for blowing smoke

Legalized marijuana concerns public school board trustees.

With the legalization of marijuana closer to becoming a reality the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is concerned how the new law could impact its students.

During the Dec. 12 monthly board meeting the educational aspect of the topic was brought up, though everyone agreed to wait until the Ministry of Education provides some direction on how to proceed with the issue.

Many of the board members expressed concern students might acquire the stimulant "off the streets" since they wouldn't be of legal age to purchase it in stores. Unlike the legal product, there is no telling what is contained in an "off the street" joint.

Re-elected

Since it was the final board meeting of 2017 elections were held for board chair, vice chair and appointments for various committees for the next term, and everything old is new again at the top.

David Penney was once again elected as board chairperson, while Kenora trustee Cecile Marcino will continue as vice-chairperson. Both were re-elected by acclamation.

The following trustee appointments were also made:

- - Barb Gauthier was appointed to the executive committee for the period of Dec. 12, 2017 to April 13, 2018 and Dave Wilkenson was appointed to the position from April 23, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2018;

- - Gauthier, Roger Griffiths and George Seaton were appointed to the audit and finance committee for one year terms;

- - Jennifer Kitowski and Gerald Kleist were appointed to the Indigenous Education Advisory Council (IEAC) for one year terms;

- - Lesley Barnes and Wilkenson were appointed to the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) for one year terms;

- - Marcino and Gauthier were appointed to the Early Years Advisory Committee (EYAC) for one year terms;

- - Barnes and Michelle Guitard were appointed to the Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) for one year terms;

- - Guitard was appointed to the Transportation Policy committee for a one-year term;

- - Kitowski was appointed to the Ontario Public School Boards' Association (OPSBA) Board of Directors.

Financial position

The audited financial statements for 2016-17 were reported to have come in under budget with a surplus of $661.

Kathleen O'Flaherty, assistant superintendent of business with KPDSB, said the surplus was mainly due to a variety of grants the board received and partnerships with other organizations.