Pubdate: Thu, 14 Dec 2017 Source: Cape Breton Post (CN NS) Copyright: 2017 Cape Breton Post Contact: http://www.capebretonpost.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/777 Author: Nikki Sullivan Page: A2 PEOPLE GROWING THEIR OWN POT PROBLEMATIC FOR POLICE CHIEF He may not be able to change it but that doesn't mean he has to like the new law allowing people to grow their own pot plants. "Personal cultivation is something I personally really struggle with as a citizen, a parent and a police chief," Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Peter McIsaac said during the recent Police Commissioners meeting. "It's a view shared pretty consistently in the policing community across the country." When the Cannabis Act comes into effect in July 2018, Canadian adults will be allowed to grow four plants at home, up to a height of 100 cm. This is about waist high on an average adult. McIsaac said the main concerns regarding people growing their own marijuana are increased chance of exposure to children and youth, opportunities for organized crime and difficulty enforcing laws. "If it were up to me, and it's not, I would recommend people not be allowed to grow any plants," he said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt