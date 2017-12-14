 
Pubdate: Thu, 14 Dec 2017
Source: Cape Breton Post (CN NS)
PEOPLE GROWING THEIR OWN POT PROBLEMATIC FOR POLICE CHIEF

He may not be able to change it but that doesn't mean he has to like
the new law allowing people to grow their own pot plants.

"Personal cultivation is something I personally really struggle with
as a citizen, a parent and a police chief," Cape Breton Regional
Police Chief Peter McIsaac said during the recent Police Commissioners
meeting.

"It's a view shared pretty consistently in the policing community
across the country."

When the Cannabis Act comes into effect in July 2018, Canadian adults
will be allowed to grow four plants at home, up to a height of 100 cm.
This is about waist high on an average adult.

McIsaac said the main concerns regarding people growing their own
marijuana are increased chance of exposure to children and youth,
opportunities for organized crime and difficulty enforcing laws.

"If it were up to me, and it's not, I would recommend people not be
allowed to grow any plants," he said.
