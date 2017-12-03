Pubdate: Sun, 03 Dec 2017 Source: Edmonton Sun (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership. Contact: http://www.edmontonsun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.edmontonsun.com Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/135 Author: Catherine Griwkowsky Page: 4 MED STUDENTS SAY POT REVENUES SHOULD FUND MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS A group of Alberta's future doctors are calling on the provincial government to use cannabis tax revenue to fund mental health initiatives for youth. At least, that will be the pitch when 40 medical students from the University of Alberta and University of Calgary get together Monday with MLAs from various parties. The Alberta Medical Students' Association has previously used its annual meeting at the legislature to push for investments in mental health, but this time the group wants funding for young adults and children at risk of adverse childhood experience. They are also calling for the formation of a cannabis and youth advisory board to work on future prevention, education and intervention efforts. Howie Wu, speaking on behalf of the University of Alberta Medical Students' Association, said those who are dealing with concurrent mental illness have a higher likelihood of falling into cannabis dependency, or may self-medicate with cannabis without knowing all the risks. Wu said the chronic use of cannabis over time can lead to adverse mental health outcomes. "We think it's important to go out there and spread the message to young people, we can't leave them in the dark," Wu said. In Alberta, the Empower Program was funded until 2015, which was shown to reduce suicides and prevalence of depression through mental health services in junior high and high schools, he said. He now wants to see similar, proven programs funded. What doesn't work, Wu said, is saying, "cannabis is bad." "Those messages don't make a difference for a lot of young people," he said. "What does make a difference is addressing things like parenting at home, the relationship that children have with parents." Wu said there is still insufficient evidence about the effects of cannabis, in part because the drug has been a controlled substance. Most of the research done in Canada has been based on existing medical marijuana users, or illicit users through "cohort studies" or retrospective studies. These are not randomized, controlled studies, which have the highest quality data, he said. Generating better evidence is hampered by the fact that it often take decades to have any drug go through clinical trials and be approved. When cannabis becomes legal in July 2018, it will become important to note its use on the medical history of patients, in the same way tobacco and alcohol use is, he said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt