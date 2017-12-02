Pubdate: Sat, 02 Dec 2017 Source: Winnipeg Free Press (CN MB) Copyright: 2017 Winnipeg Free Press Contact: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/opinion/send_a_letter Website: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/502 Author: Solomon Israel Page: A7 DON'T DELAY LEGAL POT: MOST MANITOBANS A SLIGHT majority of Manitobans disagree with Premier Brian Pallister's calls to delay federal legalization of cannabis in Canada, according to a new online poll from the Angus Reid Institute. Fifty-eight per cent of Manitoba respondents say, "The timeline should not be changed." Nationwide, 53 per cent of all respondents agree. The Angus Reid Institute's online poll used a sample of 1,510 Canadians who were randomly selected members of the pollster's proprietary Angus Reid Forum, which the website describes as a representative panel of "almost 130,000 Canadian households." The poll, conducted Nov. 14 to 20, includes a sample of 101 Manitobans. Sixty-four per cent of those Manitobans agree that "the use of marijuana in Canada should be made legal," a figure in line with national support for legalization (65 per cent). Support for cannabis legalization is higher among respondents polled in British Columbia (73 per cent) and the Atlantic provinces (75 per cent), and lower in Saskatchewan (58 per cent) and Quebec (54 per cent). Nationally, just 10 per cent of Canadians polled from Angus Reid's online sample say they are "very confident" their province would "have a complete plan in place by July 1 to regulate the sale and distribution of marijuana." Another 29 per cent say they are "confident," 34 per cent are "not that confident" and 21 per cent are "not confident at all." A higher proportion of Manitobans polled also express low confidence the province will be ready for legalization in time. Just nine per cent are "very confident," and 30 per cent are "confident." Thirty-seven per cent are "not that confident" and 14 per cent "not confident at all." (Although the poll cites a July 1 deadline for legalizing cannabis in Canada, the Liberal government has said Canada Day 2018 will not be the exact date of legalization.) The poll suggests most Manitobans are keeping an eye on cannabis legalization in the province, with 26 per cent saying they follow the topic in the news and discuss it with others. Thirty-seven per cent of Manitobans polled report "seeing some media coverage and having the odd conversation about it," with 27 per cent saying they just looked at headlines about legalization. Just 10 per cent of Manitobans polled say they "haven't heard anything about it." The Angus Reid poll suggests most Manitobans might support the Pallister government's plans to allow private retailers to sell cannabis in the province. Asked to choose one of three methods of distribution, 40 per cent of Manitobans polled approve of selling marijuana in "licensed dispensaries," 25 per cent prefer "private businesses, such as pharmacies" and 35 per cent prefer "provincial government agencies - such as government liquor stores." On a national level, the poll found support for selling marijuana "through provincial government agencies" is just 30 per cent. Forty-seven per cent of respondents support sales through "licensed dispensaries" and 23 per cent prefer "private businesses, such as pharmacies." The Angus Reid Institute conducted the online survey among a representative randomized sample of 1,510 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt