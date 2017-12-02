Pubdate: Sat, 02 Dec 2017 Source: Winnipeg Free Press (CN MB) Copyright: 2017 Winnipeg Free Press Contact: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/opinion/send_a_letter Website: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/502 Author: Solomon Israel Page: A7 USAGE EXPECTED TO SPIKE: SURVEY MORE than 21 per cent of adult Manitobans used cannabis in the past year and another 21.1 per cent may try it after legalization, new data from the Liquor and Gaming Authority of Manitoba suggests. The figures come from an anonymous phone survey of 1,201 adults in September. The alcohol and gambling regulator, whose mandate will include marijuana, says its sample is "quasi-representative" of the province's adult population. The survey found 55.2 per cent of Manitobans have used cannabis, with 16 being the most common age of initiation. The lifetime and current cannabis usage rates observed in the Manitoba survey are "considerably higher" than rates observed in Statistics Canada's 2015 Canadian tobacco, alcohol and drugs survey. The regulator cautions, though, that "this does not mean that Manitobans are using more cannabis than other Canadians." "Rather, participants may be more truthful than they would have been two years ago," the report says, citing research suggesting expected legalization of cannabis in 2018 encourages people to be more honest about consumption. Nearly 63 per cent of respondents said they used cannabis to relax or for fun, and slightly more than 28 per cent said they used it for "various medical reasons." About 21 per cent said they used cannabis for pain management, and nearly 14 per cent used it as a sleep aid. About 12 per cent used marijuana "for social interactions." On average, Manitoban cannabis users said they used 1.2 grams daily, but the regulator noted "this average was driven up by a small number of heavy medical users." (There were 3,598 Manitoba cannabis users registered for Health Canada's legal medical cannabis program at the end of June, about 1.8 per cent of the national total.) "Approximately half a gram per day is the most frequently reported quantity," the regulator writes. Thirty-four per cent of cannabis-using respondents reported using it four or more times a week, compared with nearly 12 per cent who used it two to four times per week. Slightly more than 16 per cent said they used cannabis between two and four times monthly, while nearly 38 per cent reported use on a monthly basis or less frequently. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt