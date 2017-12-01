Pubdate: Fri, 01 Dec 2017 Source: Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Copyright: 2017 Sun-Sentinel Company Website: http://www.sun-sentinel.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/159 WHAT IS KRATOM (MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA)? Kratom is an herb from Southeast Asia related to the coffee family. For centuries, people have used the kratom plant as a traditional medicine for energy, alertness and pain relief. It's typically either chewed or dried, ground and ingested in capsule, smoked or served as tea. The key psychoactive compounds that produce a "kratom high" are mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. A low kratom dosage produces stimulant effects making people more talkative, alert and energetic, according to a DEA fact sheet. At high doses, kratom users can experience the drug's sedative effects, the report shows. People can buy kratom online and at head shops, vape shops and more recently at kava bars that serve herbal drinks. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt