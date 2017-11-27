Pubdate: Mon, 27 Nov 2017 Source: Winnipeg Sun (CN MB) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.winnipegsun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.winnipegsun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/503 Author: Candice G. Ball Page: 11 Let's Talk Drugs - Part 3 of a special 5-part series looking at the impact of the opioid crisis SHATTERING THE STIGMA - ALEX & KELSIE Tracy Sanderson understood opioid addiction. Her daughter Kelsie began struggling with opioid addiction after she had a traumatic experience being tasered by RCMP officers. After drinking with some friends, Kelsie, who was 16 at the time, stole her parents' truck. When Sanderson received a call from RCMP officers, she said, "Keep my daughter overnight. She needs to learn a lesson." She did not expect to pick up a different girl the next day. "Something inside my daughter died that night," she said. That's when Kelsie's descent into fentanyl addiction began. Even though Sanderson knew all the signs and symptoms of opioid addiction, she was oblivious to the transformation in her younger daughter's life. Alexandria (Alex) attended Lockport Junior High and Lord Selkirk Comprehension High School, graduating with honours. She enrolled in her first year at the University of Winnipeg with the goal of becoming a social worker. She also held down a part-time job at Ikwe Widdjiitiwin, a women's shelter. When Alex rolled her car on December 18, 2013, her mother picked her up and brought her home, relieved she didn't get hurt. The next morning, Sanderson found her daughter dead with a piece of foil near her face. "She wasn't the kid who was supposed to die," Sanderson said tearfully. "She was the most beautiful young girl. She was so proud of her Metis heritage and wanted to make a difference in the lives of Aboriginal and Metis women by becoming a social worker." Sanderson later learned that she had gone to her dealers that night with her boyfriend. Alex had planned on telling her mother about her struggle with opioid addiction, but she wanted to hold off until after her nephew's birthday. She never did get the chance to tell her mother. For years, Sanderson did not tell anyone how Alex died. It wasn't until Kelsie achieved recovery that she could finally talk about what happened to Alex. Sanderson looked after Kelsie's son while her daughter spiralled deeper into her addiction. Kelsie had tried outpatient and inpatient treatment, including 28 days at the Addictions Foundation (AFM) of Manitoba's River House, but she could not stay off opioids. A doctor at AFM told Kelsie, "If you don't quit using, you have a month left to live." Sanderson refused to lose another daughter to opioid addiction, so she and her husband, Art, decided to pay for Kelsie's treatment at Aurora Recovery Centre. Aurora Recovery Centre saved Kelsie's Life. Aurora Recovery Centre (ARC), a world-class 45,000-square foot treatment centre located in Gimli, offers 24-7 medical detox. The private centre offers tailored withdrawal plans and a program of recovery that addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual pain involved in recovery. Drawing on the strengths of cognitive behavioural, EMDR (Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing and other therapies, 12-Step programs, yoga, physical exercise, art therapy and customized, culturally appropriate traditional and other spiritual practices, ARC helps clients develop a solid foundation in drug-free living to recovery for life. "Around day 23, Kelsie was still being an asshole," Sanderson said. "We had enough and said that we'd come pick her up. A counsellor asked for a few more days and that's when the transformation occurred." Kelsie took responsibility for her own recovery and she decided that it was the path she wanted to be on. She was able to address the trauma she experienced as a 16-year-old girl and she began to heal. "When I picked Kelsie up at Aurora, it was like meeting my adult daughter for the first time," Sanderson said. She has been drug-free for more than a year now and she just had her second child. Sanderson speaks openly about Alex's death now and she lobbies all levels of government for more treatment centres that offer continuum that is currently only available to those who can pay for private treatment. "We shouldn't have to pay to keep our children alive," she said. - ------------------------------------------------------------------ [sidebar] FIND HELP NOW If you or a loved one needs help with an addiction, call the Manitoba Addictions Hotline at 1-855-662-6605 or visit mbaddictionhelp.ca. You may also drop in to the River Point Centre, located at 146 Magnus Avenue, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, Addictions Recovery Inc., Behavioural Health Foundation, Esther House, Health Sciences Centre (Addiction Unit), Main Street Project, Native Addictions Council of Manitoba, The Laurel Centre, Rosaire House Addiction Centre, The Salvation Army (Anchorage Program), St. Raphael Wellness Centre, Tamarack Recovery Centre and Two Ten Recovery. The partners range from detox centres to evening, nonresidential, recovery-based programs. Links to the resources can be found on http://mbaddictionhelp.ca/ BY THE NUMBERS Opioid Deaths in Manitoba The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports on substance overdose deaths. Opioids have been a primary or contributing cause of death in approximately half of these deaths annually: 2013: 87 out of 162 deaths (54%) 2014: 94 out of 175 deaths (54%) 2015: 85 out of 182 deaths (47%) 2016 (Jan-Jun): 63 out of 124 deaths (51%) Data also shows an increase in overdose deaths where fentanyl, including the analog carfentanil, is present. Hospitalizations due to opioid poisoning (Apr 01, 2015- Mar 31, 2016): 131 Intensive care unit admissions due to suspected opioid poisoning (Jan-jun 2016): 10 (Winnipeg Health Region only) Naloxone kits distributed through the Take-home naloxone program(2016): Manitoba (total): 250 Naloxone kits shipped from provincial Materials Distribution Agency warehouse (Dec 29, 2016- Jan 27, 2017): 395 *Source: Epidemiology & Surveillance Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living, The Government of Manitoba Source: http://www.gov.mb.ca/health/publichealth/surveillance/docs/summary_opioid.pdf HOW TO OBTAIN A NALOXONE KIT If you or someone you care about is at risk of opioid overdose, you may drop in to the Street Connections office at 496 Hargrave Street (Main Floor) Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and ask to see a nurse about the naloxone program. You will be trained to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to give someone naloxone. You will receive a free kit and the entire visit should take less than an hour. Street Connections' website features an interactive that shows where take-home naloxone kits can be accessed for free. Visit http://streetconnections.ca/ - --- MAP posted-by: Matt