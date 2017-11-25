Pubdate: Sat, 25 Nov 2017 Source: Record, The (Kitchener, CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Metroland Media Group Ltd. Contact: http://www.therecord.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/225 Author: Liz Monteiro Page: B3 TALKING POT - WHAT IT WILL MEAN WHEN IT'S LEGAL KITCHENER - At gatherings with family and friends, it's common for people to sit and chat as they enjoy a glass of wine. Drinking alcohol is legal and regulated by the government, but too much of it causes impairment and your long-term health could be at risk. The same could be said for marijuana. The now illicit drug will soon be legal, regulated and sold by the government. Smoking it daily could lead to a dependency, healthcare professionals say. But the stigma associated with dope smoking remains. "I'll go home and drink a beer and I don't think twice about it," said Michael Beazely, an associate professor in the University of Waterloo's School of Pharmacy. "I would feel uncomfortable if I went home and smoked a joint. Most people would," he said. Beazely, who is the chair of the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy, said in other jurisdictions where marijuana is legal, research shows there is a positive effect on opioid use and the rate of opioid overdoses with less use of the harsher drug. UW hosted a public discussion on recreational marijuana at the School of Pharmacy on Thursday night. The lecture hall was packed with university students, people interested in growing the maximum four plants at home, others who are worried about the health risks of people smoking weed and still others who are trying to get into the business of selling marijuana. Ken Nightingale of the Waterloo Region Chronic Pain Initiative said some people with chronic pain, prescribed medications aren't working and they are looking for alternatives. "When it (marijuana) is legal, you can get a dosage that is regulated and it's tested as opposed to buying it on the streets," he said. The federal government introduced legislation in April that will make recreational pot legal by July 1, 2018. The provinces are in the midst of designing their own distribution system and usage regulations. In Ontario, the provincial government announced its plan to sell recreational marijuanain as many as 150 dedicated stores run by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. It set the legal age to buy the drug at 19. Consumption of legal weed will not be allowed in public spaces or workplaces and will be confined to private residences in Ontario. But there remains questions such as the levels of THC (the active ingredient in marijuana), what the government-set limitations for users will be and how the rules will be enforced. "We may or may not have more people using but hopefully it will be safe," said Noreen Jamal, a pharmacist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto and a graduate of UW's pharmacy school. "(Legalization) will enable safer use," said Jamal, adding that people are going to dispensaries with a prescription and getting marijuana that isn't regulated. In her presentation, Jamal outlined known health risks for marijuana use, including cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, impaired memory and judgment, and anxiety and psychosis. Jamal, who works in a psychosis unit at the Centre for Addiction, said some of the patients use marijuana to help with anxiety and sleeping. But it's unclear if taking the drug worsens the psychosis or calms the anxiousness, she said. Studies also show that heavy marijuana use can lead to fertility concerns, she said. Laurie Nagge, a Waterloo Region public health nurse, said there are concerns associated with teenagers who smoke marijuana daily. Nagge said the adolescent brain is still "pruning" at this stage and the parts of the brain that plan, organize and make decisions are still maturing. "Using cannabis floods the system and it makes the system go into overload," she said. "The brain is maturing and you're interfering with the process." Although more research is needed, Nagge said young teens smoking early and using high dosages often show a higher dependency. "I'm not suggesting it's a gateway drug. I'm not going down that path but they are more susceptible to other substances," she said. Nagge said cannabis protocols will likely follow those related to tobacco. There will be strict regulations on advertising with no colours, a health warning on the package and childproof packaging. School-based programming will focus on cannabis education and doctors will participate in screening, asking their patients if they use marijuana. Nagge said cannabis use guidelines recommend people start using marijuana in their 20s, limit their use, try lower THC levels and avoid smoking it. "You are inhaling byproducts of combustion," she said. The public health department also suggests avoiding synthetic cannabis, which has high concentrations of cannabis. The concentrates look like pieces of glass known as K2, Spice and Shatter. Const. Scott Metcalfe, a drug recognition officer with Waterloo Regional Police, said he stops drivers who may be impaired by drugs. Some of the evaluation techniques include an eye exam looking at pupil size and reaction to light, a divided attention test, and measuring pulse rate and blood pressure. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt