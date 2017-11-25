Pubdate: Sat, 25 Nov 2017 Source: Winnipeg Free Press (CN MB) Copyright: 2017 Winnipeg Free Press Contact: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/opinion/send_a_letter Website: http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/502 Author: Paul Samyn Page: A2 THE LEAF TO GROW KNOWLEDGE ON LEGALIZING POT IF you want to know how quickly this country is turning over a new leaf, consider the curious case of Julian Fantino. The tough-on-crime former Toronto police chief was eager to help lead the war against drugs - including cannabis - during his time as a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper's government. In fact, the record from the 2015 federal campaign is filled with public stands Fantino took about the danger of legalizing marijuana. And today? Well, the former politician has had his own epiphany on the pot-marked road to the legalization of marijuana. So instead of crusading against the evils of cannabis, Fantino is looking to capitalize on it by way of a new business that connects patients with medical marijuana. As executive director of Aleafia Inc., which calls itself a" total health network" with a focus on" broadening the understanding of medical cannabis and its therapeutic properties," Fantino is now in favour of legalizing pot. What some might see as hypocrisy, is just the latest sign of the seismic shift underway in Canada. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's pledge to legalize marijuana has moved from campaign promise to action plan not only for the federal government, but also provinces from coast to coast. Even here in Manitoba, where Premier Brian Pallister has frequently tried to slow down Trudeau's pot party, the government is taking steps needed for the retailing of legal weed in time for July 1, 2018. The Free Press took a big step toward preparing Canadians for the legal, cultural and economic change that is coming with the launch - at 4:20 p.m. last Tuesday - of a new digital platform, The Leaf. While a website dedicated to covering Canada's move to legalized cannabis was never on the radar screen of the first Free Press editor when that initial edition rolled off the press 145 years ago this month, The Leaf is very much part of a proud journalistic tradition that has seen us become a trusted source of information about Manitoba, Canada and the world. What we want to do with The Leaf is build on that tradition by creating original journalism that documents everything about the shift from Reefer Madness to legal lifestyle option using the same journalistic fundamentals we've practised for more than a century. The Leaf isn't about activism, advocacy or antagonism to the coming change in the country's legal framework. Instead, it's about reporting on a national issue in a serious way with stories worthy of earning the trust of readers. You can get a taste of that journalism in our Saturday Special on A6 as we share one of the first articles published on The Leaf, a feature by our cannabis beat reporter Sol Israel on questions about the black market and the legalization of pot. You can join with readers from coast to coast and beyond by learning more about cannabis and Canada's move to legalization by clicking your way to theleafnews.com - and the website is free for all to read for now. And you can get even more for free by signing up for The Leaflet, The Leaf's cannabis newsletter. While the Free Press is the first Canadian newspaper to create a specialized cannabis website, there are a number of prestigious titles south of the border that have done exactly that as various states have moved to legalize pot. Whether or not you agree with the legalization of cannabis, there will be a growing audience for information about this shift. We hope you'll turn to The Leaf for answers to your questions and much more. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt